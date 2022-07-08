ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Iowa’s Jack Campbell On Getting Ready For His Senior Season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa linebacker Jack Campbell says he is healthy and ready for his senior season. The Cedar Falls native was...

Iowa AD Gary Barta Talks Future Football Scheduling In B1G

Iowa AD Gary Barta expects divisional play in football to end with the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. The league has been divided into East and West divisions since 2014. The Trojans and Bruins begin competing in the Big Ten in 2024 and the league appeared headed away from divisional play before their addition.
IOWA CITY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Hawkettes rout C.R. Kennedy behind timely hitting, Rusher’s strong effort

The Ankeny softball team didn’t need a lot of help from its opponent on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Hawkettes got some anyway. Ankeny pounded out nine hits and took advantage of six errors by visiting Cedar Rapids Kennedy to defeat the Cougars, 13-2, in five innings in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
ANKENY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Cronk, Little Hawks stymie No. 9 Bulldogs in regional semifinal

Iowa City High pitcher Kylie Cronk came in with an earned-run average over 4.60. Bettendorf High School’s softball team entered the game with the fifth best batting average in Class 5A. Advantage Bulldogs, right? Not on this night. Cronk limited the Mississippi Athletic Conference co-champions to just six hits...
BETTENDORF, IA
Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
A few showers and storms possible tonight into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the area during the day on Monday, bringing the threat for some scattered showers or storms. That chance begins overnight, though slight, and continues until the front clears the area by late afternoon on Monday. A few of these storms could be strong or even severe, with an incidence of gusty winds possible. That chance is quite slim, though. Expect a muggier night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Another decent day Sunday before slight storm chances arrive

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our forecast over the next several days is mostly quiet, but not totally as we start off the coming work week. Sunday brings another day of fairly comfortable conditions, with highs a bit warmer in the mid 80s. Later Sunday into Monday, a front sweeps through that brings an isolated shower or storm chance. It also returns highs to the low to mid 80s for the middle of the week.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 8th, 2022

(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
Cedar Rapids Country Club offers homes to move for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four homes that are set to be removed to make way for a tennis facility are being offered free to anyone able to move them. The Cedar Rapids Country Club will demolish the homes, at 418, 424, 430 and 444 Fairway Terrace SE, all built between 1938 and 1940, if no one comes forward to relocate them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
UAW workers head to Burlington to support CNH strikers

Quad City United Auto Workers gathered Sunday at Local 865 in East Moline before heading to Burlington, Iowa, to support striking U.A.W. members who work for Case New Holland Industrial. About 600 workers have been on strike there since early May. “There’s absolutely no reason they can’t give our brothers...
BURLINGTON, IA
One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
IOWA CITY, IA

