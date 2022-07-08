ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Details come out on structure of $71 million Terry McLaurin contract

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiOd3_0gYomLoy00

The Washington Commanders made Terry McLaurin one of the highest paid wide receivers in NFL history this offseason, ensuring their homegrown talent wouldn’t leave in free agency. Now, details about the deal recently signed have emerged.

McLaurin, age 26, was poised to play out the final year of his rookie contract in the 2022 NFL season. However, the 6-foot wideout sought a long-term deal to keep him in a Commanders uniform. While a deal was eventually reached, it took significant time.

The two sides weren’t remotely close to a deal in May , even leading to some belief in the NFL that McLaurin could be traded. While head coach Ron Rivera quickly made it clear the team wouldn’t deal its No. 1 offensive weapon, Washington also had a lot of ground to make up at the negotiating table.

Related: Washington Commanders gain stability with Terry McLaurin extension

Talks started to intensify in mid-June with the Commanders’ front office showing an increased determination to get a deal signed. After being millions of dollars apart in the contract AAV when negotiations began, Washington and its 2019 third-round pick agreed to terms on a $71 million extension on June 28.

  • Terry McLaurin stats (career): 3,090 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, 14 ypc in 36 games

Now that the contract is signed and McLaurin is locked in with the Commanders for years to come, details on the structure of the deal have emerged.

Related: Terry McLaurin among highest paid NFL players

Terry McLaurin contract details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onYKq_0gYomLoy00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk , one of the best reporters in the NFL with contract details, provided a full breakdown of the terms of the three-year extension.

McLaurin received a $28 million signing bonus, tied with Davante Adams for the second-highest among wide receivers and just surpassing DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25 million). In order to make the signing bonus more cap-friendly for the team, McLaurin’s contract includes a voidable year in 2026 to help spread out the cap hit.

Also Read:
NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season

As with many contract extensions signed by young players, the base salary is dropped considerably to help create a smaller cap hit in the upcoming season. While McLaurin’s base salary in 2022 is low, the deal comes with a maximum $425,000 per-game roster bonus.

  • Terry McLaurin salary (2022): $1.054 million

McLaurin will start seeing more of the money in 2023. He’ll receive a $2 million bonus at the start of the 2023 league year if he is on the 90-man roster and there is a fully guaranteed $500,000 workout bonus. The 2023 base salary is set at $1.825 million, but it comes with a per-game roster bonus of up to $850,000.

Here is the year-by-year breakdown of McLaurin’s salaries each season.

  • 2022: $1.054 million
  • 2023: $1.825 million
  • 2024: $14.14 million
  • 2025: $15.25 million

On the fifth day of the 2024 league year, McLaurin will receive a $2 million bonus if he is on the 90-man offseason roster and it is guaranteed for injury. There is also a $500,000 workout bonus in 2024 and 2025. He is also slated to earn up to a $850,0000 per-game bonus in 2024 and 2025.

Related: NFL top 100 players in 2022

Needless to say, it’s a deal that both sides are extremely happy with. It should also serve as a starting point for DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel in their contract negotiations with their respective teams.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12up

Shannon Sharpe rips Baker Mayfield after Panthers trade

While Carolina Panthers fans may be excited about the future with Baker Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback, that doesn't mean everyone is on board with the move. Nope, just ask Shannon Sharpe about that. While speaking with Skip Bayless, Sharpe didn't hold back in going after Mayfield, saying he's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportsnaut

LOOK: Lamar Jackson puts on 15 pounds, looks jacked

After losing more games than he ever has in his NFL career (five) a year ago, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doing his best to ensure he never misses the playoffs again. While NFL fans know that’s easier said than done, last year was the first that Jackson didn’t get to take part in the postseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson says he needs money

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the last year of his rookie contract. Jackson has been biding his time for a new deal. It appears he’s ready now for a bigger paycheck. Jackson posted a new photo of his thoughts on a new deal with the Ravens on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Allen
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Damian Lillard
Sportsnaut

Baker Mayfield viewed as ‘childish and immature’, divided the locker room in Cleveland

Well, the Cleveland Browns were finally able to move on from the Baker Mayfield era that lasted just four seasons. They ended up getting a playoff appearance out of the first overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, which is incredible considering the team he started with. On the other hand, many would agree that the Browns have had one of the most talented rosters in the past few years.
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

James Harden inks two year deal with Sixers

James Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut on a team friendly deal with Philadelphia. Harden has a player option in year two and the pay cut it to provide the team resources to improve the Sixers roster. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Philadelphia spent a massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#American Football#The Washington Commanders
Sportsnaut

NFL analyst predicts Washington Commanders will start 0-8

NFL predictions are typically all over the place before the football year begins. Whether it’s picking a team to double their win total or thinking a terrible unit will struggle even more than last year. But they don’t get much harsher than what one NFL analyst predicts from the Washington Commanders in 2022.
NFL
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson bulks up in bid to reclaim MVP form for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban hadn't seen Lamar Jackson since the regular season ended in January. Urban noticed Jackson had bulked up during his offseason training regimen away from the team's facility. He liked what he saw. "This is a game built for big, strong, fast men, right?" Urban...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Iconic “Heinz Field” to get a new name in 2022

It’s officially the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers, parting from a piece of the franchise that has been synonymous with the team for as long as I can remember. Surprisingly I’m not talking about Ben Roethlisberger here. Since 2001 the Steelers have battled in the iconic Heinz field following the teardown of the old Three Rivers Stadium. However, the food processing company has decided not to renew its naming rights agreement for next season, leaving the stadium as a free agent of sorts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy