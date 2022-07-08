ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most powerful politicians, has died after being shot during a campaign speech.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

He was pronounced dead later at the hospital. The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.

