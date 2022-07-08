ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Mother hit, killed by tractor-trailer while helping sick daughter on metro Atlanta highway

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rd8e8_0gYojFdF00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman is dead and her child is in the hospital after she and her car were hit by a swerving tractor-trailer, according to police.

Clayton County police say 911 dispatchers were alerted to a person possibly hit by a vehicle on I-675 northbound and Anvil Block Road just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The family says the woman’s daughter got sick while they were driving, so the mother got out of the car and was tending to her when she was hit.

Witnesses say they could see the tractor-trailer swerving in and out of lanes before hitting the woman.

Police say that after hitting the woman, the driver tried to get control of the vehicle back, but jackknifed across all of the northbound lanes.

The woman, who has been identified as Jamecca Parris, 31, was pronounced dead on the scene. Her passenger, a child, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The child had minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as John Nichols, 59, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane. Nichols is from Florida, according to police.

He is being held in the Clayton County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man falls nearly 50 feet while handcuffed, running from Atlanta officers, police say Police say the man was being arrested for a DUI on I-75 near Northside Drive.

Comments / 21

Peechez
5d ago

OMG that's awful! it's Soooo scary being broke down on the highway even while sitting your car... I pulled over one time because of the rain and was so scared of being hit by an 18 wheeler because anything can happen....RIP and prayers for her child.

Reply
15
Bobby Jones
5d ago

this will not bring the woman back to her child nor take away the effects of such a tragedy but at least justice will be served and the driver will be held accountable for his careless action

Reply(2)
13
Cherri Ashton
5d ago

For God's sake people, don't drive when you're in a hurry, angry or under the influence! My sincere condolences and prayers go out to the family. I pray that they find comfort and healing through our Lord Jesus Christ.

Reply
6
