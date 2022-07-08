ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Police search for missing Bryan teen

By O. Gloria Okorie
 3 days ago
BRYAN, Texas — Police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared Sunday evening in Bryan.

Miriam Zuseth Serna was last seen Sunday around the 2100 block of Stone Meadow in Bryan, Brazos County. Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, light-colored jeans, and sandals.

Missing 14-year-old Miriam Zuseth Serna

The 14-year-old is approximately 120 pounds and stands at 5 feet 7 inches. Serna has black hair which could possibly be in a ponytail with brown eyes and occasionally dons blue glasses.

Those with information on her whereabouts or her disappearance are urged to contact the Bryan Police Department at (979)-361-3888 or your local law enforcement.

