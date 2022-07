Brice Long’s 17th annual Back To Back Foundation show raised a record $107,000 to support the foundation’s work in Christian, Trigg, and Todd Counties. The concert and fundraiser was held Saturday, July 9, at the Alhambra Theater in Hopkinsville. Long offered thanks to his band for performing with him during the second half of the show. He also thanked singer-songwriters James LeBlanq, Angela Hacker, and Steven Dale Jones for joining him for the first half of the show.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO