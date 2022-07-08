ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station .

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.

It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.

Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a recent policy of largely attempting to avoid any political fallouts on the floating lab, despite tensions on the ground.

“Nasa strongly rebukes Russia using the International Space Station for political purposes to support its war against Ukraine, which is fundamentally inconsistent with the station’s primary function among the 15 international participating countries to advance science and develop technology for peaceful purposes,” a spokesperson had said.

In response, Mr Rogozin said that Roscosmos would “do in the Russian segment everything what we consider necessary and useful. And I advise Western partners to cancel their stupid sanctions”.

The images that began the latest dispute had been posted on Roscosmos’s official Telegram channel earlier in the week. They showed cosmonauts in the Russian segment of the space station, holding the flags of the Luhansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic, and celebrating Russian military successes in Ukraine.

Mr Rogozin has been one of the most outspoken high-profile Russian officials since the invasion of Ukraine has begun. He has used his official accounts to attack US policy, repeatedly call for sanctions to end, as well as fighting with individuals including Elon Musk.

But despite those public statements, co-operation on the space station has mostly continued as planned. There were fears, for instance, that Nasa astronauts might not be able to come back down to Earth on Russian spacecraft – but such arrangements have mostly continued as normal.

Comments / 239

Dexter
2d ago

America 🇺🇸 never and ever should have gotten into a joint relationship with these Russian's ever....they will always be a untrustworthy adversary...just like the Chinese......

Reply(26)
138
The woofers
2d ago

It's time for the US to abandon the ISS anyway. We should pursue our own space platform with the assistance of known, true allies. Drop our part of the ISS on Moscow.

Reply(14)
84
Barbara Parrish
2d ago

Putin and his cronies just insist on picking a battle with too many at the same time. it's just not going to work out too well for them.

Reply(6)
42
