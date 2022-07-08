ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Beergate: Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner not fined after police say no Covid laws broken

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1Lq7_0gYoieXV00

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner did not break Covid laws and will not be fined over Beergate, Durham Police have announced.

A spokesperson added: “There is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.”

Police said the gathering at the Miners’ Hall in Durham on 30 April 2020, which was linked to part of Labour campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election and local elections, had been fully investigated.

Evidence and witness statements identified that 17 people participated, including the Labour leader and deputy leader.

“Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken,” a statement said.

“The investigation has been thorough, detailed and proportionate.”

Sir Keir, the former director of public prosecutions, had vowed to resign if he was found to have broken Covid laws – having urged Boris Johnson to leave his post after being fined over an illegal Downing Street gathering.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Labour leader said: “I’ve always said no rules were broken when I was in Durham.

“The police have completed their investigation and agreed: there is no case to answer.

“For me, this was always a matter of principle. Honesty and integrity matter. You will always get that from me.”

Ms Rayner tweeted: “Integrity matters in politics. The contrast with the behaviour of this disgraced prime minister couldn't be clearer.”

Durham Constabulary previously investigated Dominic Cummings, then the prime minister’s chief adviser, for taking his family from London to the northeast while infected with coronavirus during the first national lockdown.

Officers concluded that he might have committed a “minor breach” of the law by driving to Barnard Castle, but that issuing a fine months later “would amount to treating Mr Cummings differently from other members of the public”.

The force initially decided to take no action over images of Sir Keir drinking a beer inside the constituency office of Labour MP Mary Foy, which resurfaced while being widely shared by Conservatives during the Partygate scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OudKP_0gYoieXV00

Ms Foy, the MP for the City of Durham, said she was “delighted” by Durham Police's findings and spoke of the “pressure of the last few months”.

“It is unfortunate that the desire of some Conservative politicians to score political points has led to so much of Durham Police's time being focused on a matter that was already investigated, especially when their resources are already under significant pressure,” she added.

“I am enormously appreciative for the understanding my staff and their families have shown in the face of significant intrusion from the right-wing media, including their children and parents being doorstepped.”

At the time, “step two” Covid laws were in force, which made gatherings of more than two people indoors illegal unless they were subject to one of numerous exemptions, which included being “reasonably necessary for work purposes”.

The same exemption was in force for several gatherings investigated as part of Partygate , which saw 126 fines issued for Covid breaches on eight separate dates by the Metropolitan Police.

It is believed to have been used by the prime minister as a defence for his attendance at several gatherings that he was not fined for.

Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nine women ‘spiked with date rape drug’ at event held by German chancellor’s party

At least nine women are suspected to have been spiked with a date rape drug at an event hosted by the German chancellor’s political party.Police are investigating after several female guests fell ill after going to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) summer gathering – attended by Olaf Scholz – earlier this week. One young woman said she felt dizzy and unwell at the gathering, and woke up the next day unable to remember the evening.The 21-year-old – who ate food and consumed non-alcoholic drinks at the event on Wednesday – has been tested for toxic substances. By Saturday morning, another...
DRINKS
The Independent

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay as caretaker PM, John Major tells 1922 Committee

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay at No 10 as a caretaker prime minister over the summer, Sir John Major has said.In an extraordinary intervention, the former Conservative PM has written to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers to suggest it would be “unwise” and “unsustainable” for him to stay on for up to three months.In his letter to Sir Graham Brady, Sir John said: “The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise,...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: What does the world make of UK PM's exit?

Boris Johnson's almost three years in Downing Street have included their fair share of turbulent world events: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Covid pandemic and, of course, Brexit to name three. So how is his resignation being seen around the world? Our correspondents give us the views from their regions:
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone charged with fraud after HMRC probe into ‘£400m of overseas assets’

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the government.The charge against the 91-year-old was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Monday following an investigation by Revenue and Customs (HMRC).Andrew Penhale, chief crown prosecutor, said: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard.Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.Wallis denies the charges.The charges relate to a collision on November 28 last year in which the Mercedes he is said to have been driving hit a lamppost and telegraph pole on Church Road in Llanblethian, South Wales.Wallis claims he...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Keir Starmer tells Tory MPs they have ‘duty’ to remove Boris Johnson immediately

Sir Keir Starmer has told Conservative MPs they have a “duty” to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 immediately or face a no-confidence vote in the Commons next week. The Labour leader insisted Mr Johnson should not be allowed to continue as a caretaker prime minister, just 24 hours after he set out his plans to resign from office upon a new Tory leader being elected.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

