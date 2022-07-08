Critical Hit & IFTA Winner ‘The Quiet Girl’ Picked Up By Bankside Films

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Bankside Films has picked up world sales rights to Colm Bairéad’s critically acclaimed debut feature The Quiet Girl ( An Cailin Ciuin ), which won seven Irish Film and TV Awards earlier this year, including Best Film, Director and Lead Actress.

Set in 1981 rural Ireland, the movie charts the story of a quiet, neglected girl who is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with her mother’s relatives for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in a house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

The Irish-language film is currently on release in the UK (Curzon) and Ireland (Break Out Pictures) and crossed €800k at the box office this week, having received rave reviews. It is a strong contender to be chosen as Ireland’s International Oscar contender next year.

The feature premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year, winning the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film. It went on to play at the Dublin International Film Festival where it won the Audience Award and was also the winner of the Best Irish Film award at the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle Awards 2022.

Starring are newcomer Catherine Clinch in the role of Cáit, alongside Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Michael Patric and Kate Nic Chonaonaigh.

The film is based on the short story Foster by Irish author Claire Keegan, with the screenplay written by Bairéad. The movie also previously sold to Madman for Australia and Officine Ubu in Italy.

Pic is produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal, the production company she established alongside Bairéad in 2012. The film was developed and produced as part of the Cine4 Irish-language feature film scheme. It was financed by Screen Ireland, the Irish-language broadcaster, TG4, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland through its Sound & Vision Funding Scheme and Section 481 funding.

Bankside’s Stephen Kelliher said of the project: “We are delighted to be partnering with Colm and Cleona on this incredibly special film which has taken audiences and critics by storm since premiering in Berlin this year. We were blown away by its beauty and perfectly judged emotion and we can’t wait to bring it to international audiences.”

Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Bankside Films on The Quiet Girl ( An Cailin Ciuin ). We have long been admirers of their work and are inspired by their passion for and belief in our film. As we continue our incredible theatrical run in Ireland and the UK, we look forward to an exciting new chapter working with Bankside Films to bring The Quiet Girl ( An Cailin Ciuin ) to new audiences all around the world.”