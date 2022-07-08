ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation kicks off alligator study

By Callie Morris, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation kicked off a two-year alligator study at the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area earlier this...

ktul.com

KTUL

Endangered Species Act restoration helps Oklahoma Wildlife

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal judge reversed a Trump Administration rollback of the Endangered Species Act this week, restoring protections to native wildlife. The Act was passed in 1973, but many of its protections were changed or removed in 2019. A lawsuit filed as soon as the rollback was announced restored those protections on July 5th. Four main parts of the Act were reinstated:
OKLAHOMA STATE
WGAU

Oklahoma woman awakens on bridge, 60 feet above Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is being evaluated in a Tulsa-area hospital after police said she awoke at around 10 a.m. Sunday in a precarious position. According to KOKI-TV, the woman awoke on the 71st Street Bridge, roughly 60 feet above water that measured only about 2 feet in depth.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Aquarium wins 2022 Travelers' Choice Award

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Aquarium welcomes fish, turtles, and lots of tourists each year. Those tourists have had such positive experiences that the aquarium is being recognized. Tripadvisor named Oklahoma Aquarium one of its 2022 Travelers' Choice Award winners. To earn this award, the aquarium was in the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa parents resist classroom mask, vaccine mandates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you're looking for young families, Tulsa's 41st Street Plaza is a hotspot on hot summer days. Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, measures to mitigate the virus remain a hot topic among the parents watching their children play in the fountains. “I wouldn’t put...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Many Oklahoma schools to teach aviation curriculum in 2022-23

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More students could be coming out of high school with aviation skills. Next week, Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell will announce new aviation curriculum for high schools within the state. NewsChannel 8 spoke with one in our area that's already ahead of the curve preparing...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

TPS superintendent speaks out against Gov. Stitt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist is speaking out against Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in a Facebook post on Sunday. In the lengthy post, Gist explains why she believes "Stitt will go down in history as the most corrupt governor in 47 years." To...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

American Red Cross offers advice for Oklahomans battling heat

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa saw temperatures rise about 100 degrees this week and that will likely continue into next week. The American Red Cross says extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe-weather event in America. Here are some tips to protect yourself as the heat wave continues.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Blue Whale Of Catoosa Celebrates 50th Anniversary

A fixture on Route 66 celebrates its anniversary of 50 years. The Blue Whale of Catoosa is known by visitors around the world. Last year, it got a fresh coat of paint and the City of Catoosa says more improvements are coming soon.
CATOOSA, OK
utulsa.edu

University of Tulsa land acknowledgement

The University of Tulsa has a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. With this commitment, we strive to implement initiatives that inspire action and further our relationships with Indigenous communities. It is in this effort that TU recognizes the Tribal lands on which our main campus resides. We would like to honor and acknowledge the Indigenous tribes, and tribes who were forcibly removed, including the Ni-u-kon-ska (Osage), Kitikiti’sh (Wichita), Kadohadacho (Caddo), Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]), and Tsálăgĭ (Cherokee) Tribal Nations as the original inhabitants and keepers of the land and water that we now call Tulsa, Oklahoma. TU recognizes that our main campus is located on the Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]) Nation Reservation, whose Tribal members were forcibly removed from their homelands as a result of white supremacist and discriminatory laws, including the U.S. Indian Removal Act of 1830. We acknowledge that the university was first established as a Presbyterian School for Indian Girls with its own history and relationship to the land, Tribes, and campus. We recognize this foundation and assume the responsibility to educate ourselves and others on the Indigenous history and importance of the land and water that we occupy.
TULSA, OK
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tulsa 2022

Located on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, ‘the world’s largest small towns’ has a history of once being home to an eclectic collection of wranglers, cowboys and pioneers. Often mentioned as being one of the country’s best-kept secrets, it’s also quite a hip spot with great examples of art deco architecture, an underground arts scene, great shopping, trendy clubs, and an awesome food and drink scene. Its hotels are pretty fun too, from intimate quirky-chic boutiques to modern, fun and hip, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma…
TULSA, OK
KTUL

GRAND Mental Health merges with 12 & 12, Inc.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — GRAND Mental Health announced that it will be merging with 12 & 12, Inc. The merging became effective July 1. It will deliver an expanded state-of-the-art addiction treatment model within Tulsa. The two will now operate as GRAND Addiction Recovery Center and serve under the...
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Black Tulsa business leader and husband killed

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Police say a Black business leader and community activist, who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting the previous President’s plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation’s deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks, has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Subway to offer free sandwiches July 12

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To celebrate its new menu items, Subway will be giving away one million free sandwiches nationwide. On July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the first 50 people at participating Subway locations will receive a free 6-inch Subway Series sub. This is the first...
TULSA, OK

