Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation kicks off alligator study

The University of Tulsa has a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. With this commitment, we strive to implement initiatives that inspire action and further our relationships with Indigenous communities. It is in this effort that TU recognizes the Tribal lands on which our main campus resides. We would like to honor and acknowledge the Indigenous tribes, and tribes who were forcibly removed, including the Ni-u-kon-ska (Osage), Kitikiti’sh (Wichita), Kadohadacho (Caddo), Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]), and Tsálăgĭ (Cherokee) Tribal Nations as the original inhabitants and keepers of the land and water that we now call Tulsa, Oklahoma. TU recognizes that our main campus is located on the Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]) Nation Reservation, whose Tribal members were forcibly removed from their homelands as a result of white supremacist and discriminatory laws, including the U.S. Indian Removal Act of 1830. We acknowledge that the university was first established as a Presbyterian School for Indian Girls with its own history and relationship to the land, Tribes, and campus. We recognize this foundation and assume the responsibility to educate ourselves and others on the Indigenous history and importance of the land and water that we occupy.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO