ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Tioga officials share refuting claims on former police officer hire

By Sarah Willson
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJSQd_0gYohoOy00

TIOGA, P.a. (WETM) – There are refuting claims among leaders in Tioga County regarding the hiring if Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014.

According to Tioga Borough Council President Steve Hazlett, Tioga Mayor David Wilcox was aware of Loehmann’s hiring and background, despite claims from Wilcox he was not told about Loehmann’s history.

“I want to personally assure everyone that I had zero knowledge of the candidate we just hired for our police department,” Wilcox said Wednesday at a protest in Tioga over Loehmann’s hiring.

Hazlett told 18 News Wilcox had “all access to this information,” and “refused” to look at any of the information until the day Loehmann was interviewed. It’s unclear when that interview took place.

“He had his application and full packet to be looked at and the mayor never opened any of it up,” Hazlett said.

Hazlett also told 18 News he informed Wilcox about Loehmann’s history.

“I told him that there’s information in there [he] should really look at,” Hazlett said. “When we got out of the interview, the mayor made a statement to me that was ‘wow, that man is awesome.'”

18 News has reached out to Wilcox multiple times for comment but has not heard back.

In a late day Facebook post Thursday, Wilcox said Council members should be “ashamed” of themselves after voting to hire Loehmann. Wilcox said that to “imply” that he knew about the hiring “makes me [him] sick to my [his] stomach.”

In the same post, Wilcox said a “special meeting” regarding Loehmann’s hiring will take place Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Shooting incident leaves 1 in custody in Tioga County

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County man was placed into custody after a shooting involving his estranged father, Pennsylvania State Police say. According to police, they received a call from Tioga County Emergency Services around 8:47 a.m. Saturday morning. The call came from the alleged suspect who reported that he had shot his […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Man arrested on homicide charges after killing father in Saturday shooting

Correction: A previous verison of this article included an incorrect spelling of the arrestee’s name. The correct information has been updated. SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — New information has been released out of Tioga County from Saturday’s shooting incident that left one man dead and another in custody. Pennsylvania State Police said that 28-year-old Zackery […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police searching for stolen motorcycle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have released a statement asking for help locating a stolen motorcycle taken on Thursday. The event occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on July 7 at Precision Filters at 240 Cherry St. Police say that around that time, an unidentified male approached the business and removed a 2009 Kawasaki Model […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
County
Tioga County, NY
Tioga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, NY
WBRE

Victim identified, suspect charged with shooting of estranged father

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a Tioga County man who died from injuries sustained in a shooting has been identified and the suspect has also been identified and charged with criminal homicide. State Troopers say Zackery McCoon was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide and other charges for […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Alleged Ithaca burglar arrested again for burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man who was arrested recently after a series of burglaries back in June has been arrested again on more burglary charges. Police say, Michael J. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday after investigations into a recent string of burglaries in the city determined him as the suspect.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Commercial burglaries continue in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Over the past three weeks, there have been multiple reported burglaries on commercial businesses in Ithaca, on Saturday police received even more burglary reports. Multiple new reports came in on Saturday, and are reported as follows. According to Ithaca Police, at 6:37 a.m. they received a report that a burglary had […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hazlett
NorthcentralPA.com

Update on homicide in Tioga County

Update at 9:06 a.m.: According to State Police Zackery McCoon was arrested on criminal homicide charges on the evening of July 9. McCoon was denied bail during a preliminary arraignment. Police identified the victim as Trevor McCoon. Sullivan Township, Pa. —State Police in Mansfield said they responded to a call at 8:47 a.m. Saturday for a reported homicide that took place in Tioga County. ...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Ithaca inmate arrested for ‘severely’ assaulting corrections officer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WTEM) – An inmate in the Tompkins County Jail has been arrested again after he allegedly “severely assaulted” a corrections officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Abraham Phelan, 24, was arrested on July 1, 2022, after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said he attacked an officer unprovoked. The arrest report said Phelan intentionally […]
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Mayor#Tioga Borough Council
WETM 18 News

Fire decimates Chemung County home

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A house has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the structure in Millport, Saturday afternoon. Initial calls came in around 1:46 p.m. of a working structure fire at the residence on Pinecrest Road in Millport. When fire crews responded to the scene, the one-level house was completely involved in […]
MILLPORT, NY
WBRE

Man accused of killing estranged father during fight

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a man shot and killed his estranged father on Saturday morning after his father entered his home and charged at him. State troopers said the son called Tioga County Emergency Services to report he had shot his father at 8:47 a.m., and within minutes, members from PSP […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Tioga Borough Council President Steve Hazlett Resigns

TIOGA, PA (WENY) -- Tioga Borough Council President Steve Hazlett and his wife MaryBess, who is also a borough council member, have both resigned from the borough's council. This resignation has taken place after Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Hazlett, saying state law was not followed in the hiring of Timothy Loehmann as a borough police officer.
TIOGA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WIBX 950

Binghamton Man Guilty of Murder & Attempted Murder in 2020 Conklin Shootings

A Binghamton man is facing up to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of shooting a woman to death at a Conklin apartment complex in August of 2020. The jury in the Murder and Attempted Murder trial of 47-year-old Lance Johnson quickly returned guilty verdicts on all counts Thursday morning after only hearing closing arguments in the case Wednesday afternoon, July 6, in Broome County Court.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries

Michael J. Thomas, 33, of Ithaca was arrested on July 7 at approximately 10:36 a.m. for his involvement in four of the recent commercial burglaries, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department’s Investigative Division. Thomas was charged with four counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy