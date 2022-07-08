OHP investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian along I-40 overnight.

Shortly before midnight, emergency crews were called to an auto-pedestrian accident along Shields and I-40.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized the pedestrian was dead.

So far, no other information about the crash has been released.

