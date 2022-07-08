OHP investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian along I-40 overnight.
Shortly before midnight, emergency crews were called to an auto-pedestrian accident along Shields and I-40.Edmond convenience store sued for selling alcohol to minors in fatal crash
When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized the pedestrian was dead.
So far, no other information about the crash has been released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 1