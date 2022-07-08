ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OHP investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian along I-40 overnight.

Shortly before midnight, emergency crews were called to an auto-pedestrian accident along Shields and I-40.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized the pedestrian was dead.

So far, no other information about the crash has been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

