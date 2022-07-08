ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

2022 NPC Clash at the Capstone

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't want to miss this competition! Come out and...

www.gulfshores.com

WKRG News 5

Foley Chick-fil-A temporarily closing in late July

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Chick-fil-A restaurant announced Monday morning they’ll close July 21 for remodeling. The last day of business will be Wednesday, July 20. “We appreciate your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience. We look forward to serving you again in our newly renovated restaurant,” read a post on the restaurant’s […]
FOLEY, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Offshore Fish Farms Proposed for Gulf of Mexico—Including Off Pensacola Beach

What: The coming threat: Offshore fish farms in the Gulf of Mexico. Where: online through zoom—register and find more info. on the Healthy Gulf webpage here: https://healthygulf.org/event/offshore-fish-farms-threaten-gulf-of-mexico/. The Federal government is proposing multiple offshore fish farms in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the health of Gulf waters and stocks...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Freedom Fest’ returns in 2022 to Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Freedom returns to Orange Beach. City officials announced the return of “Freedom Fest” for late September 2022. You may remember the first “Freedom Fest” was quickly assembled last year after the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores was canceled for the second year in a row in 2021 due in […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

USS Alabama getting new deck for the first time since WWII

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s old battleship is getting a new look. The main deck at the USS Alabama is being replaced for the first time since World War II.  A giant white tent covers much of the port side of the ship. It is where the next section of the battleship deck is being replaced. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Monitoring area in the Northern Gulf of Mexico

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The week ahead remains unsettled thanks to an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of disturbed weather in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Some gradual development of this system is possible if the low can remain offshore as is meanders near the Northern Gulf Coast.
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

The Amazing Life of Archie Carr

World-renowned naturalist Archie Carr was born in Mobile in 1909. His dad’s name is still engraved on the plaque of ministers down in the old Presbyterian church on Government Street. As a boy, Carr rode his bike to the Delta to spend his days fishing and exploring. As an adult, he was instrumental in saving sea turtles from extinction. Although Carr spent his career at the University of Florida, those youthful days running free around the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, one of the last undammed, free-flowing deltas left on this planet, colored the rest of his life and work.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Storm blows four-ton containers over at Port of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Mobile on Monday night blew over a stack of shipping containers at the port. The Alabama Port Authority said the containers, which weigh 8,000 pounds each, were knocked down and onto a fence. No one in the area was hurt.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola mom files lawsuit against baby formula company

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola mother has filed a lawsuit against a baby formula company. The Florida mom said her newborn daughter caught salmonella from contaminated formula and was hospitalized, according to the mother’s attorney. Kelli Green, the mother, claimed that Abbott Laboratories, Inc. made her daughter...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fast storm causes isolated damage in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Last night’s moving storm in Mobile brought down tree limbs and damaged at least one car. The storm rolled through on July 9, causing a roadblock in the area. The limbs of the tree fell on Jackson Road near Dauphin Island Parkway. One large...
MOBILE, AL
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues nine boaters near Pensacola, Fla.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued nine boaters from the water after their vessel became submerged approximately two miles south of Pensacola Pass, Florida, Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a mayday call at 10:47 a.m. from the 50-foot Sport Fisher Slow Motion. The recreational vessel reportedly ran aground, with all nine boaters aboard abandoning the vessel. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola that was already patrolling the area.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Tracking the tropics, wet week ahead

Starting out tracking the tropics…….There is an area of low pressure in the form of a dissipating/weak front across the Southeast that is forecast to sag into the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week. As this low pressure parks itself over the warm Gulf waters for the next week or so, it has a LOW CHANCE of tropical development in the next 5 days. Regardless, this will bring more moisture into our area, which means higher rain chances through the week and into the weekend.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man drowns near boat launch off Causeway

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A 41-year-old Prichard man drowned Saturday afternoon near the boat launch on the Causeway. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bruce E. Rankin, 41, was on a boat when he went into the water near the lower Mobile Delta around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Rankin’s...
PRICHARD, AL

