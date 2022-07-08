ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

‘Christmas Tree Lady’ identified as Davenport woman 25 years after her death

By Natasha Keicher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX COUNTY, Virginia — After 25 years of investigation, police in Virginia have finally confirmed the identity of the ‘Christmas Tree Lady’ as a Davenport, Iowa-native. In December 1996, police found the body of a woman in a Fairfax County cemetery. The woman had committed suicide,...

