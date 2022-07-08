ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Officer who killed Ohio boy quickly leaves new police job in Pennsylvania

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3X1Z_0gYobycu00

The former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has withdrawn from the police force of a Pennsylvania town amid backlash and media coverage.

Timothy Loehmann was sworn in this week as the lone police officer in Tioga.

The community of about 600 people is in rural north-central Pennsylvania.

Borough council President Steve Hazlett says Loehmann left the position Thursday without having worked a single shift.

Hazlett would not say whether the council knew of Loehmann’s background when voting to hire him.

Tamir’s death prompted nationwide protests over police killings of Black people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 9

Connie Frameli-Palumbo
3d ago

ridiculous....ok for the mother to get millions of dollars when she was never a mother to her son till he died, but a cop doing his job is not have a right to live his life.the world has gone mad, glorifying criminals and not respecting authority. Society is more divided now than ever before and getting worse each day.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Tioga, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
clevelandurbannews.com

Remembering the "137 shots" Cleveland police killing of two unarmed Blacks as Akron deals with the Jayland Parker "60 shots" Akron police killing.....By Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, a key organizer of nearly all of the "137 shots" anniversaries

Pictured are "137 shots" unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio- The "137 shots"...
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Amherst police chief returns from FBI’s National Academy

Amherst Police Department Chief Mark Cawthon recently had the chance of a lifetime after he was invited to attend the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy in Quantico, Va. The program, also referred to as FBINA, is a 10-week college training course where law enforcement officers learn valuable information...
AMHERST, OH
whbc.com

Two in Akron Crowd Shot Dead, Chief Asks for Calm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is asking for calm in the city this weekend. This, after a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot dead in the Summit Lake neighborhood Friday night. Police say the pair was outside among a celebratory...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hazlett
webcenterfairbanks.com

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said. According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Police arrest shoplifting suspect accused of bicycle getaway: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Detroit Avenue. Officers at 11:28 a.m. on June 27 responded to the Family Dollar store on Detroit regarding a man carrying a bag who set off an alarm while leaving the store. He headed eastbound on Detroit on a blue and gray Huffy bicycle. Officers located a man matching the suspect’s description on W. 117th Street. An officer charged the man with theft by shoplifting and impounded his bicycle, according to a police event report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
orlandoadvocate.com

Unarmed Driver, Jayland Walker, 22, Killed by Police After Traffic Stop

NNPA NEWSWIRE — It is unknown why Walker was initially stopped by police. His family’s attorney told the media Walker was hit over 60 times. Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler has ruled Walker’s death a homicide and a full autopsy is expected to be released in the coming days.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Black People#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

Rollover crash in Cleveland sends victim to hospital, EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms one person was sent to the hospital early Monday morning after a car crash. Thankfully, the victim is expected to recover from their injuries, according to EMS. The rollover crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Buckeye Road and Grand Avenue in the Kinsman...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Coast Guard: 4 injured after boat crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said four people were injured early Sunday after being involved in a boat crash. According to a Coast Guard tweet, six people were on the boat when it crashed into a break wall near the Edgewater boat ramp in Cleveland. Following...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy