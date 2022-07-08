ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Top 25 Miami Dolphins players countdown: No. 9 is Jerome Baker

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18R9XZ_0gYoamJd00

This is The Palm Beach Post's Top 25 countdown of Dolphins players entering the 2022 season. We'll reveal multiple players each week throughout the summer, as ranked by our reporters using the simple criteria of — who's the better player right now?

Jerome Baker led the Dolphins in tackles, was third in sacks, third in defensive snaps played and fourth in quarterback hits.

Invaluable.

What Baker brings to the team is speed, versatility and positive energy.

A new age linebacker, Baker can seamlessly play inside or outside.

He can tackle, blitz and cover.

"I think that’s my favorite part about this defense," Baker said this summer. "I can pretty much line up anywhere."

Blitz:Dolphins' Jerome Baker explains what he describes as a position change

Schad:Top 10 Dolphins hits and misses of Chris Grier GM regime

5 Things to Know:Dolphins rookie linebacker Channing Tindall of Georgia

Baker is 6-foot-2, but only 225 pounds.

Among players from his 2018 draft class, Baker is seventh with 403 tackles and sixth with 17.0 sacks.

He is also the first Dolphins player since at least 2000 to total at least 400 tackles in the first four seasons of his career.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer appreciates that Baker is a player he can leave on the field in all situations. And Boyer knows he can maneuver Baker around like a very valuable chess piece.

Why we ranked Jerome Baker 9th

Baker has consistently produced, even though at times his performance has been less consistent than he would like.

For example, Baker conceded that early in the 2021 season his run fits, approach to run stops and coverage technique were not sharp.

After Baker began playing closer to the line and on the outside of defensive formations, it seemed to free him up. And the former Ohio State Buckeye has proven to be an excellent blitzer.

Baker is not a liability in open space. In fact, he has show the athleticism of a receiver both chasing after opposing quarterbacks and making interceptions.

Where we see Jerome Baker headed

Baker has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man NFL Man of the Year Award.

Baker has won the media's annual "Good Guy" Award.

How does this relate to the field?

Well, Baker is a bundle of perpetual positive energy. He's a glue guy to Miami's defense. He's a team leader. And he's a player teammates can follow.

Baker has three years left at $37.5 million. It's a reasonable deal. But as the Dolphin with the sixth-highest average annual salary, there will be increased expectations.

Can Baker take another step forward in his career?

One of Miami's most memorable plays of the 2020 season came when Baker ran down Cheifs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a 30-yard loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

Baker can open eyes across the league with more of those splash plays.

And he can improve his value to Miami even more with increased consistency on an ever higher percentage of overall snaps.

"I’m at a good spot and I feel like I played pretty well," Baker said at the end of last season. "But there’s always room for improvement.”

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin gets a major injury update ahead of training camp

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to defend their NFC South title in the 2022 season, they could possibly be at full strength on offense come Week 1. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “NFL Live” program, NFL insider Adam Schefter provided the latest on Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin’s injury status. Godwin has been […] The post Rumor: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin gets a major injury update ahead of training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson bulks up in bid to reclaim MVP form for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban hadn't seen Lamar Jackson since the regular season ended in January. Urban noticed Jackson had bulked up during his offseason training regimen away from the team's facility. He liked what he saw. "This is a game built for big, strong, fast men, right?" Urban...
NFL
FanSided

Myles Gaskin could be odd man out of Miami Dolphins running back room

The Miami Dolphins are expected to have a lot of competition at the RB position and that means Myles Gaskin could have an uphill climb. When the offensive line is blocking, Myles Gaskin can be a consistent and productive running back. The only thing he lacks is the star power and he could use more physicality at times. His consistency is up and down but that could be far more the fault of the line play than his vision or footwork.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Patriot Country

Mac In Business: Jones Joins Patriots Trio For Workouts

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots team enjoys a well-deserved hiatus from on-field practices, individual players are still hard at work making preparations for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Accordingly, and in true Patriots fashion, quarterback Mac Jones is taking “no days off.”. New England’s second-year signal...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia Baker
Person
Walter Payton
Miami Herald

Omer Yurtseven’s ‘whirlwind’ offseason continues in Las Vegas with Heat summer league team

It has been a hectic week for Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven. Yurtseven helped lead Turkey to a win over Great Britain in a World Cup qualifier game in England last Sunday. He then took a four-hour flight home to Turkey to spend some time with family and friends before jumping on a 13-hour flight to Miami and eventually boarding a five-hour flight to join the Heat’s summer league team in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mike Gesicki’s Dolphins future gets a key update ahead of training camp

The Miami Dolphins may end up not reaching a resolution on Mike Gesicki’s contract situation. The Dolphins opted to place the franchise tag on Gesicki on March 8, which was set at a $10.93 million salary. The fourth-year tight end decided to sign the franchise tag tender a week later, although he would have until […] The post Rumor: Mike Gesicki’s Dolphins future gets a key update ahead of training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy