Only 2 places in the US offer this new chicken sandwich. Rock Hill is one

By John Marks
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago
Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

Rock Hill is one of two test markets for a new chicken sandwich.

The Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken site on Cherry Road, near Winthrop University, will offer a new spicy bourbon chicken sandwich. A Dayton, Ohio, site is the only other test market for the chicken chain with 131 locations in a dozen states, plus Canada.

Rock Hill is the only Lee’s location in South Carolina.

The new sandwich will be available in the two test markets for a limited time. The sandwich is a four-ounce hand-battered filet marinated and then tossed in the spicy bourbon barbecue sauce. It’s served on a brioche bun.

“This sauce was born out of a local franchisee’s knowledge of flavor pairings that would well-serve Lee’s fans in the area and gain new ones,” company CEO Ryan Weaver said in an announcement for the test markets.

The Ohio-based company has been in business for more than 55 years. All its locations are individually owned and operated.

The new sandwich continues a trend in recent years toward new chicken sandwich offerings. A Google search of “chicken sandwich wars” loads a host of stories from the viral marketing campaign when Popeyes challenged Chick-fil-A with a new sandwich to new options from Bojangles, McDonalds and even Taco Bell.

The Rock Hill and Fort Mill areas also have had a recent swell of chicken restaurants including new or coming sites Super Chix Chicken & Custard, Chicken Salad Chick, Wild Wing Cafe and Helen’s Hot Chicken and Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shak. There’s The Roasting Company and Chicken King, plus long-time chicken places in addition to Lee’s like Shrimp Boat. An entire other genre of restaurants specializes in chicken wings.

The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
1K+
Followers
63
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

