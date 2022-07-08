Only 2 places in the US offer this new chicken sandwich. Rock Hill is one

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

Rock Hill is one of two test markets for a new chicken sandwich.

The Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken site on Cherry Road, near Winthrop University, will offer a new spicy bourbon chicken sandwich. A Dayton, Ohio, site is the only other test market for the chicken chain with 131 locations in a dozen states, plus Canada.

Rock Hill is the only Lee’s location in South Carolina.

The new sandwich will be available in the two test markets for a limited time. The sandwich is a four-ounce hand-battered filet marinated and then tossed in the spicy bourbon barbecue sauce. It’s served on a brioche bun.

“This sauce was born out of a local franchisee’s knowledge of flavor pairings that would well-serve Lee’s fans in the area and gain new ones,” company CEO Ryan Weaver said in an announcement for the test markets.

The Ohio-based company has been in business for more than 55 years. All its locations are individually owned and operated.

The new sandwich continues a trend in recent years toward new chicken sandwich offerings. A Google search of “chicken sandwich wars” loads a host of stories from the viral marketing campaign when Popeyes challenged Chick-fil-A with a new sandwich to new options from Bojangles, McDonalds and even Taco Bell.

The Rock Hill and Fort Mill areas also have had a recent swell of chicken restaurants including new or coming sites Super Chix Chicken & Custard, Chicken Salad Chick, Wild Wing Cafe and Helen’s Hot Chicken and Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shak. There’s The Roasting Company and Chicken King, plus long-time chicken places in addition to Lee’s like Shrimp Boat. An entire other genre of restaurants specializes in chicken wings.