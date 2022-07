Cedar Rapids, IA- The Iowa State Patrol says it performed over 4,000 traffic stops over the 4th of July weekend. According to a post on Facebook, ISP said that the stops were a part of Operation C.A.R.E (Combined Accident Reduction Effort). C.A.R.E is a national program designed to bring together all state-level law enforcement agencies to reduce traffic accidents.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO