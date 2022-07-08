ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Mason City Chamber of Commerce launches program to promote inclusivity

KGLO News
 3 days ago

MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has started a new initiative designed to promote inclusivity in north-central Iowa. The “Building CommUNITY” program is featuring billboards as well as a new mural with the important message. Chamber president and CEO Robin Anderson says with...

www.kglonews.com

KGLO News

Volunteers still needed for RAGBRAI’s overnight stop in Mason City

MASON CITY — RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City is just over two weeks away and organizers for the local event are still looking for volunteers to make the event a success. Mayor Bill Schickel says one of the easiest ways to volunteer is to head online. “If you want to get involved, I encourage you to look at the Mason City RAGBRAI Facebook page or the Mason City RAGBRAI web page.”
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

State Fair aims to break even on Grandstand shows

DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair’s CEO and a key official in the Iowa county fair circuit say concerts are a growing emphasis to spur fair attendance. Tom Barnes, executive secretary of the Mighty Howard County Fair, is also executive director of the Association of Iowa Fairs. “There’s a lot of other things at the fair that we want to brag about and push, but we’ve got to get the people there first,” Barnes says, “and that’s what the concerts will do.”
IOWA STATE
desmoinesparent.com

14 Things to See and Do in Mason City, Iowa on a Weekend Getaway

14 Things to See and Do in Mason City, Iowa on a Weekend Getaway. The city of Mason City, Iowa is located just east of Clear Lake in northern Iowa. A small town which is known for its rich history in architecture. It is a small town located in the Midwest along the Winnebago River. I have driven through and by several times until recently I had a chance to spend a couple of days exploring the rich cultural history in River City. It is not a far drive from the Twin Cities or Des Moines. If you are looking for a couples getaway or a girl’s weekend getaway, here are some of the top things to see and do in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

I’m Getting A Little Too Close To the Number of Pets Iowans Can Have

According to Cedar Falls, you are allowed to own 3 dogs and/or 3 cats without having to qualify as a kennel. No thanks to my fiance... we are just under the limit for dogs and cats in the house. However, I think we might've finally stepped overboard and are breaking the law. I'm not sure, I couldn't find much information about claiming a bird as a pet.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KGLO News

Minnesota man arrested after three-county vehicle pursuit through north-central Iowa

MASON CITY — A St. Paul Minnesota man has been arrested after a pursuit through three north-central Iowa counties Wednesday that reached speeds of 126 miles per hour. A criminal complaint states 31-year-old Paul Brooks was stopped for speeding on Interstate 35 in Wright County. Brooks then fled the stop with a pursuit lasting through Wright, Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties. Besides reaching a top speed of 126 miles per hour, he also is accused of going 113 miles per hour in a marked road work zone.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Alleged racist taunts delay Iowa softball game

(ABC 6 News) - An investigation has been launched after claims of racial taunts during a softball game in north Iowa resulted in fans getting ejected. Thursday evening, a softball playoff game between Charles city and Waterloo East ended up being marred by a delay in action after a group of students were ejected from the crowd over accusations of racist taunting.
CHARLES CITY, IA
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
KIMT

Second Mason City man sentenced for Grundy County burglaries

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – Trying to steal ATMs in Grundy County is sending a second Mason City man to prison. Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced as a habitual offender to a total of 15 years behind bars.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Grand Meadow woman injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon

A Grand Meadow woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2010 Buick Enclave being driven by 62-year old Gale Denise Gavin of Grand Meadow was traveling southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 2:29 p.m. Friday afternoon, and a 2009 Volkswagen Passat being driven by 43-year old Shaun Michael Jordan of Spring Valley was northbound on Highway 63 when a tire came off of Jordan’s vehicle and struck Gavin’s vehicle at mile marker 22 in Racine Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KGLO News

Woman arrested, charged with serious injury after a Floyd County crash last July

CHARLES CITY — Almost a year after a Floyd County accident seriously injured a passenger in a vehicle, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Power 96

State Patrol – Hayfield Woman Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening that sent a Hayfield woman to the hospital. The crash was reported around 7:15 PM in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 34-year-old Molly Loomis was the lone occupant of a small SUV when it crashed into the ditch along Highway 57 near the intersection with Dodge County Road 22 about 4 1/2 miles north of Mantorville.
HAYFIELD, MN

