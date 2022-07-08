ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, IA

Minnesota man arrested after three-county vehicle pursuit through north-central Iowa

KGLO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — A St. Paul Minnesota man has been arrested after a pursuit through three north-central Iowa counties Wednesday that reached speeds of 126 miles per hour. A criminal complaint states 31-year-old Paul Brooks...

www.kglonews.com

cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
KGLO News

Woman arrested, charged with serious injury after a Floyd County crash last July

CHARLES CITY — Almost a year after a Floyd County accident seriously injured a passenger in a vehicle, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
WJON

State Patrol Street Racing Patrols Make Several Arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers made 250 traffic stops in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Fifty-two of the drivers were given a ticket for driving without a valid driver's license. Also, 20 people were arrested, 11 of the arrests were for driving while impaired. Troopers cited a group...
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

PEQUOT LAKES -- A St. Cloud woman was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway 371. Troopers say a van was going north on the highway approaching a county road intersection in Pequot...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
KGLO News

Three northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought

DES MOINES — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Several central, western Iowa cities report tree damage in latest storm

JOHNSTON — A fast-moving storm system caused scattered wind damage and knocked the power offline in several cities early this morning across western, central and eastern Iowa. National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Vachalek says it’s still unclear if this powerful system, moving at speeds up to 55 miles an...
IOWA STATE
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KCAU 9 News

Escaped North Dakota inmate arrested in South Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who escaped from a minimum-security lockup in Bismarck has been arrested in South Dakota. David Corn was arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday night. An Aberdeen woman authorities said helped him flee from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck...
BISMARCK, ND
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
Western Iowa Today

High Winds Cause Damage in Portions of West Central Iowa

(Area) Storms carrying high winds, half-inch to one-inch hail, and 70-mile-per-hour wind gusts swept through parts of west-central Iowa this morning. The National Weather Service received multiple reports of wind damage. The public reported a 70-mile-per-hour wind gust causing a 12-inch diameter tree branch to crash through a window in Soldier. A 66-mile-per-hour wind gust was reported two-miles northwest of Carroll, a 79-mile-per-hour wind gust southwest of Glidden, and a 69-mile-per-hour wind gust reported southwest of Denison, along with multiple reports of trees down in Denison.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Volunteers still needed for RAGBRAI’s overnight stop in Mason City

MASON CITY — RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City is just over two weeks away and organizers for the local event are still looking for volunteers to make the event a success. Mayor Bill Schickel says one of the easiest ways to volunteer is to head online. “If you want to get involved, I encourage you to look at the Mason City RAGBRAI Facebook page or the Mason City RAGBRAI web page.”
MASON CITY, IA
fox9.com

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota's lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

‘Herpes’ is to Blame for a Large Fish Kill on This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN

