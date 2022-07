Anna Duggar’s life is in a weird place right now. Following Josh Duggar’s December 2021 conviction, Anna began operating as a single parent. Still, she remained in Arkansas. Now that Josh has been transferred to a federal prison in Texas, Duggar family followers think Anna will be following him. It’s not just a wild theory, either. There is a lot of evidence suggesting Anna could move in the coming months.

SEAGOVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO