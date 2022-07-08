Pre-order an iPhone 14 today (if you’ve got a spare $10,000)

We've another couple of months wait for the much-anticipated expected September launch of the iPhone 14 and unsurprising Apple hasn’t started pre-orders yet. However, you can pre-order an iPhone 14 right now, via custom iPhone maker, Caviar , assuming you’re wealthy enough to spend around $10k (£8,300 or AU$14,600) on a bling version of the upcoming flagship.

Caviar’s iPhone 14 collection consists of 13 grandiose designs with exorbitant price tags. These range from $8,540 for a car carbon and tempered titanium design through to $18.890 for the 'Parade of the Planets' golden design which uses blackened titanium as per the space industry with double gold plating and $19,190 for a gold champagne crystal model. Other designs include a gold-plated honeybee design we can see fashionistas lusting over and there’s also a slightly more low-key rose model featuring stingray leather and titanium.

Meteorites from the Moon and Mars, Tsarev and Chelyabinsk meteorites are embedded in images of planets on the 'Parade of the Planets' design. (Image credit: Caviar)

As you’d expect, all of the Caviar iPhones are limited-run ones, with only 99 or so models being made. Customers can choose between an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, with various storage options – just be prepared for the price to increase a bit more…

No sooner had the iPhone 13 family been released, the iPhone 14 range rumors and leaks started to circulate. Now, the iPhone nears its expected September 2022 announcement date, the rumor mill is working overtime, giving us a good insight into what to expect.

The recent hopeful news that Apple are finally going to equip the iPhone with a suitable high-tech front facing camera is very exciting, but the news that despite looming legislation there’ll be no USB-C on the new flagship is the opposite.

Design-wise, the biggest change compared to the iPhone 13 is that there’s no notch, as per a long string of rumors from numerous sources . A recent design leak, courtesy of Apple leaker Jon Prosser , comes in the form of some fantastic authentic-looking renders (above and below), which act as a handy consolidation of the most-likely-to-be-true rumors that have been circulating.

Best iPhones for photographers

Best phone for video recording

Best USB-C hubs

Best camera phone

Best budget camera phone

Best camera for TikTok

Best camera for Instagram

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.