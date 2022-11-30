Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC makes Top 10 for 5-star 2024 defensive lineman David Stone
The Trojans made the Top 10 schools list for five-star 2024 IMG Academy (FL) defensive lineman David Stone on Friday. USC is joined by Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan State and Florida. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Stone is rated the No. 9 overall prospect and the No....
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
247Sports
South Carolina football: Shane Beamer weighs in on Spencer Rattler's recent comments
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler caused a bit of a ruckus when he talked about playing in the Gamecocks' upcoming Gator Bowl appearance. But South Carolina coach Shane Beamer warned against taking his comments too literally. Rattler talked about Beamer bringing him to South Carolina, noting that, "The least I...
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul
NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami
The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners
Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
Five 2023 signees that can make immediate impacts for Alabama
Alabama signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class this week in the 2023 cycle’s early signing period. More than half of the Crimson Tide’s 28-player haul (15) was rated among the top 100, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Seven were 5-star prospects. Here we highlight five...
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes
The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
Huskers land transfer commit from three-year O-line starter Ben Scott
The Huskers continue to add some key pieces from the portal. Ben Scott is certainly a big one – 310 pounds to be exact. But it's his resume that is of larger matter than what the scale shows. The offensive lineman who comes by way of Arizona State announced...
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0