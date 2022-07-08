ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

Governor updates Marion water situation

westkentuckystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Beshear spent time during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday to provide the latest information on the water crisis in Marion. The National Guard continues to haul water from the Tradewater River to Old City Lake, and...

westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

 

953wiki.com

Kentucky water systems get high marks in report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s 2021 Drinking Water Compliance Report shows the state’s public water systems consistently produce excellent quality water and have a high rate of compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, or SDWA, requirements. The annual report by the Kentucky Division of Water,...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to meet

A group selected to turn a massive settlement into action to combat opioid addiction will meet for the first time this week. Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will hold its first meeting Tuesday afternoon in Frankfort. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Small quake felt in southern Illinois

A small earthquake was recorded in southern Illinois early Sunday evening. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered about a mile southwest of Benton in Franklin County at 5:31 p.m. The quake was first reported as a magnitude 2.0 and later upgraded. Dozens of residents reported to emergency...
BENTON, KY
radionwtn.com

TVA Begins Seasonal Drawdown Of Kentucky Lake

(The following was written by one of our outdoor commentators, Steve McCadams. In addition to broadcasting his Kentucky Lake reports on our radio stations, he also publishes a regular blog at KentuckyLake.com. You can listen to Steve’s weekly podcast anytime on our website. Click on Listen and podcasts.). Lake...
TENNESSEE STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Marion still needs volunteers to distribute bottled water

As the city of Marion works through the third month of its water emergency, the need is growing for volunteers to help distribute bottled water. Individuals, businesses and church groups are urged to get on the morning or afternoon schedule to work in the old city armory. You can call City Hall at 270-965-2266.
MARION, KY
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 27,543 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 48 deaths since a week ago Friday, July 1st, 2022. The CDC reports as of Friday, there are now 28 Illinois counties at the High Community Level, the same number as a week ago. An additional 43 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, that’s down from 53 a week ago. Statewide hospitalizations are higher than the previous week although coronavirus cases are two percent lower than the week before. With a new variant reported, people are encouraged to continue taking their precautions against COVID-19. For more details, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY SECRETARY OF STATE ADAMS ANNOUNCES CONTEST WINNERS

FRANKFORT, KY – Secretary of State Michael Adams announces the winners of his 2021-2022 statewide essay and slogan contest. Students in grades 9-12 were asked to write an essay on what changes Kentucky should make to improve civic education and literacy. The winners are:. 9th grader Danielle Hines of...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX2Now

Minor earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
BENTON, IL
Indiana Governor proposes second round of $225 taxpayer payments

Indiana taxpayers are likely to receive another round of payment this summer as part of a proposal by Governor Eric Holcomb to help ease inflation and high gas prices. As part of the new plan, each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All put together, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky railroad company preps for improvements thanks to federal grant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky-based R.J. Corman Railroad Company has received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The short-line railroad will use the money to make several improvements to its lines, collectively called the Bluegrass Multimodal Freight Improvement Project. What You Need...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
westkentuckystar.com

Free back-to-school supplies available in Metropolis in August

Employees of Harrah’s Metropolis and other local businesses and organizations will distribute school supplies on Thursday, August 4th at the Metropolis Community Center beginning at 5 pm while supplies last. Adults without children present are allowed to pick up suppllies for up to 4 students. There will also be...
METROPOLIS, IL
wsiu.org

Local park projects receive state grants

Several projects in southern Illinois parks will receive state grant funds to develop and improve recreational facilities. The grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The grants can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds combined with local matching funds.
ANNA, IL

Community Policy