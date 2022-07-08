Governor updates Marion water situation

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 27,543 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 48 deaths since a week ago Friday, July 1st, 2022. The CDC reports as of Friday, there are now 28 Illinois counties at the High Community Level, the same number as a week ago. An additional 43 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, that’s down from 53 a week ago. Statewide hospitalizations are higher than the previous week although coronavirus cases are two percent lower than the week before. With a new variant reported, people are encouraged to continue taking their precautions against COVID-19. For more details, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO