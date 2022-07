On Saturday, Selena Gomez continued to take Paris by storm after landing there earlier this week. Though she looks incredibly glam in her latest outfit, she was actually wearing a very comfortable star-patterned Louis Vuitton PJ set. The pajamas are part of Louis Vuitton's Summer Stardust capsule collection and are made from silk. Gomez tied the top's hem at the waist, and let the striped oversized sleeves hang down over her hands. Below were the matching bottoms.

