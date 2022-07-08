ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 13-19

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

July 8 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 13-19, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 13-19 -...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy firm on weather worries, pre-USDA report positioning

CHICAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures climbed on Monday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt as well as technical buying and positioning ahead of Tuesday's monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand reports. The market eased from overnight highs, however, as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia's July wheat exports seen modest amid logistics problems

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat exports are expected to remain muted in July despite lower export tax, a massive crop and a weakening rouble as problems with logistics and trade finance caused by Western sanctions persist. The world's largest wheat exporter is expected to have record amounts of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat sent lower by new crop and rouble weakness

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, a weaker rouble and lower export tax, analysts said on Monday. Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain export taxes sharply on July 1 to support shipments in the July-June marketing season. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $17 to $358 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July and August were at $365-$370 a tonne vs $375-$385 a week ago. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 250,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports. Wheat prices in the domestic market rose on higher demand from exporters, Sovecon said. Some foreign traders started to conduct additional checks of farmers, probably to avoid buying any grain from Ukraine, it added. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Feb. 24. Moscow denies this. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,575 rbls/t +150 rbls wheat, European part ($222.5) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,900 rbls/t -1,425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t -1,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 35,125 rbls/t -975 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,540/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,370/t -$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,013.6/t -$75.7 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 7 *: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 8.8 5.4 2.8 Crop, as of same 4.1 2.7 1.8 date in 2021 Yield, 4.0 4.0 4.9 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.1 4.1 date in 2021 Harvested area, mln 2.2 1.4 0.6 hectares Harvested area, as 1.4 0.9 0.5 of same date in 2021 * Russian agriculture ministry stopped publishing harvesting data. ($1 = 61.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss grain exports, Ukrainian ports

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had held talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan on the need to unblock Ukraine's ports and resume its grain exports. "We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must...
INDUSTRY
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia and Turkey plan summit talks soon - Kremlin

* This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine (Recasts, adds detail, quote) MOSCOW/ISTANBUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan plan to meet in the near future after a phone conversation in which they discussed efforts to facilitate grain exports from Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn jumps nearly 5%, wheat at 1-1/2-week top on strong demand

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed almost 5% on Monday, adding to last session's rally, while wheat rose to its highest since late-June with strong demand driving prices higher. Soybeans jumped more than 2%, rising for a fourth consecutive session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | July 11, 2022

Corn crop condition was rated 64% good/excellent, no change from the July 5 report. Of the top 18 corn growing states, Wisconsin leads with 19% of its crop in excellent shape. In North Carolina, 21% of the corn crop is in very poor condition. Read the full report here.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn condition steady, good/excellent soybeans drop 1%

The USDA released its 15th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. Corn. As of July 10, 15% of corn is silking compared...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat plummets at market close | Monday, July 11, 2022

The corn and soybean markets closed higher today, but well off the early highs, while wheat prices were hit hard into the close. The September CBOT wheat had an 86-cent trading range and closed down 35 cents. September corn closed 3 ¾ cents higher today at $6.37. December corn closed...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends rally as weather worries build

* Dry, hot outlook in U.S, EU corn belts raises crop concerns * Weather, demand hopes help grains rebound from multi-month lows * Participants cover positions before USDA data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a fourth session on Monday as dry, hot weather forecast in some U.S. and European growing belts raised supply concerns ahead of closely followed U.S. government data. Soybeans and wheat also extended gains as weather worries and signs of renewed international demand helped grain markets pull away from multi-month lows touched last week. However, grains gave up some of their sharp early gains as investor fears over high inflation and the latest COVID-19 cases in China weighed on wider financial markets. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.5% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 1028 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since June 30 at $6.65-1/2. Weather forecasts showing limited rain and rising temperatures in the coming two weeks in the central United States were putting the focus on potential stress to corn as it enters the crucial pollination phase. "Early July weather was good... but extended forecasts are hot and dry through the middle of July. And Europe is hot," David Whitcomb of Peak Trading Research said of corn in a note. In Europe, a second heatwave of the year in Spain is expected to spread to France this week, with sweltering conditions centred on France's main southwestern corn belt. Rumours of demand for corn and wheat from Chinese importers last week, as well as a run of wheat purchases by other importing countries, were also underpinning grain markets. However, Chinese importers cancelled orders for about 465,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for 2021/22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in an export report on Friday. CBOT wheat added 1.6% to $9.06 a bushel, while soybeans gained 1.4% to $14.16-1/2 a bushel. Traders are now looking ahead to the USDA's weekly crop progress data later on Monday and then the agency's monthly supply-and-demand outlook on Tuesday for further clues on grain fundamentals. Prices at 1028 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 906.00 14.50 1.63 770.75 17.55 CBOT corn 638.75 15.25 2.45 593.25 7.67 CBOT soy 1416.50 20.00 1.43 1339.25 5.77 Paris wheat 361.25 4.25 1.19 276.75 30.53 Paris maize 327.25 11.25 3.56 226.00 44.80 Paris rape 708.00 14.50 2.09 754.00 -6.10 WTI crude oil 102.53 -2.26 -2.16 75.21 36.32 Euro/dlr 1.01 -0.01 -0.77 1.1368 -11.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jan Harvey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Turkey's Erdogan in call with Putin: It's time to act on UN grain plan -Anadolu

ISTANBUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday that it was time to act on a United Nations plan to set up a sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. The call comes at a...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 30% so far in 2022/23 season, says ministry

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports in the first seven days of July, the first month of the new 2022/23 season, were down 30% year on year at 402,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

A seed treatment skirmish

Central Indiana farmers soaked up warm temperatures and sunshine as they worked fields in mid-April 2021. “There was a lot of planting going on at that time, including soybeans,” says Christian Krupke, a Purdue University entomologist. Farmers have trended toward early soybean planting when weather permits to capture more yield potential, he adds.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, July 11, 2022

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Jump in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains surged in overnight trading amid dry weather in much of the U.S. Midwest. While much of the upper Corn Belt has received ample rain in the past week, several states including Kansas, most of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas have received little or not precipitation, according to data from the National Weather Service.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures slump

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Friday as brokers said steady-to-lower cash prices were seen as disappointing. Feeder cattle futures also finished weaker, under pressure from climbing prices of grain used for livestock feed, brokers said. Traders kept an eye on the cash...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, July 8, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read about drought in the Midwest, commodity prices, and news about the Renewable Fuel Standard. Fifteen percent of the Midwest is affected by drought, twice as much of the region as a week ago, said the Drought Monitor on Thursday, as corn and soybean crops entered their reproductive stages.
INDIANA STATE

