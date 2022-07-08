ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early versus delayed reconstruction for bile duct injury a multicenter retrospective analysis of a hepatopancreaticobiliary group

By Danny Conde Monroy
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Common bile duct injury is a severe complication. It is related to increased rates of morbidity and mortality. Early recognition and on-time diagnosis plus multidisciplinary management of this disease led by a hepatobiliary surgeon show fewer complications rate and best postoperative outcomes. However, no guidelines exist about the proper time of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Gait analysis dataset of healthy volunteers and patients before and 6 months after total hip arthroplasty

Clinical gait analysis is a promising approach for quantifying gait deviations and assessing the impairments altering gait in patients with osteoarthritis. There is a lack of consensus on the identification of kinematic outcomes that could be used for the diagnosis and follow up in patients. The proposed dataset has been established on 80 asymptomatic participants and 106 patients with unilateral hip osteoarthritis before and 6 months after arthroplasty. All volunteers walked along a 6 meters straight line at their self-selected speed. Three dimensional trajectories of 35 reflective markers were simultaneously recorded and Plugin Gait Bones, angles, Center of Mass trajectories and ground reaction forces were computed. Gait video recordings, when available, anthropometric and demographic descriptions are also available. A minimum of 10 trials have been made available in the weka file format and C3D file to enhance the use of machine learning algorithms. We aim to share this dataset to facilitate the identification of new movement-related kinematic outcomes for improving the diagnosis and follow up in patients with hip OA.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

In vivo correlation of serotonin transporter and 1B receptor availability in the human brain: a PET study

Synaptic serotonin levels in the brain are regulated by active transport into the bouton by the serotonin transporter, and by autoreceptors, such as the inhibitory serotonin (5-HT) 1B receptor which, when activated, decreases serotonin release. Animal studies have shown a regulatory link between the two proteins. Evidence of such coupling could translate to an untapped therapeutic potential in augmenting the effect of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors through pharmacological modulation of 5-HT1B receptors. Here we will for the first time in vivo examine the relationship between 5-HT1B receptors and serotonin transporters in the living human brain. Seventeen healthy individuals were examined with PET twice, using the radioligands [11C]AZ10419369 and [11C]MADAM for quantification of the 5-HT1B receptor and the 5-HT transporter, respectively. The binding potential was calculated for a set of brain regions, and the correlations between the binding estimates of the two radioligands were studied. [11C]AZ10419369 and [11C]MADAM binding was positively correlated in all examined brain regions. In most cortical regions the correlation was strong, e.g., frontal cortex, r(15)"‰="‰0.64, p"‰="‰0.01 and parietal cortex, r(15)"‰="‰0.8, p"‰="‰0.0002 while in most subcortical regions, negligible correlations was observed. Though the correlation estimates in cortex should be interpreted with caution due to poor signal to noise ratio of [11C]MADAM binding in these regions, it suggests a link between two key proteins involved in the regulation of synaptic serotonin levels. Our results indicate a need for further studies to address the functional importance of 5-HT1B receptors in treatment with drugs that inhibit serotonin reuptake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SNHG25 facilitates SNORA50C accumulation to stabilize HDAC1 in neuroblastoma cells

Increasing studies have pointed out that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) and their host genes (SNHGs) have multi-functional roles in cancer progression. Bioinformatics analysis revealed the importance of snoRNA host gene 25 (SNHG25) in neuroblastoma (NB). Hence, we further explored the function and molecular mechanism of SNHG25 in NB. Our study revealed that SNHG25 expression was upregulated in NB cells. Through loss-of-function assays, we discovered that silencing of SNHG25 suppressed NB cell proliferation, invasion, and migration. Moreover, we found that SNHG25 positively regulated snoRNA small nucleolar RNA, H/ACA box 50"‰C (SNORA50C) in NB cells, and SNORA50C depletion had the same function as SNHG25 silencing in NB cells. Moreover, we proved that SNHG25 recruited dyskerin pseudouridine synthase 1 (DKC1) to facilitate SNORA50C accumulation and associated small nucleolar ribonucleoprotein (snoRNP) assembly. In addition, it was manifested that SNHG25 relied on SNORA50C to inhibit ubiquitination of histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1), thereby elevating HDAC1 expression in NB cells. Further, HDAC1 was proven to be a tumor-facilitator in NB, and SNORA50C contributed to NB cell growth and migration through the HDAC1-mediated pathway. In vivo xenograft experiments further supported that SNHG25 promoted NB progression through SNORA50C/HDAC1 pathway. Our study might provide a novel sight for NB treatment.
CANCER
Manuel Pardo
Nature.com

Tumor suppressive role of microRNA-139-5p in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells-derived extracellular vesicles in bladder cancer through regulation of the KIF3A/p21 axis

The emerging roles of extracellular vesicles (EVs) in bladder cancer have recently been identified. This study aims to elucidate the role of microRNA-139-5p (miR-139-5p) shuttled by bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs)-derived EVs (BMSCs-EVs) in bladder cancer, with the possible mechanism explored. Expression of miR-139-5p and KIF3A was tested, followed by an analysis of their correlation. EVs were isolated from BMSCs and co-cultured with T24 or BOY-12E cells with miR-139-5p mimic/inhibitor, oe-KIF3A, and/or si-p21 transfected to study the roles of miR-139-5p/KIF3A/p21 in bladder cancer cell functions. A nude mouse model of subcutaneous xenograft tumor was constructed to detect the effect of miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs on the tumorigenesis and lung metastasis of bladder cancer cells in vivo. It was identified that miR-139-5p was highly expressed in BMSCs-EVs, but poorly expressed in bladder cancer. BMSCs-EVs transferred miR-139-5p into bladder cancer cells where miR-139-5p inhibited the malignant features of bladder cancer cells in vitro. miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs targeted KIF3A and inhibited the expression of KIF3A, thereby activating p21. miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs arrested the tumorigenesis and lung metastasis of bladder cancer cells in vivo by modulation of the KIF3A/p21 axis. Altogether, BMSCs-EVs carried miR-139-5p targeted KIF3A to activate p21, thus delaying the occurrence of bladder cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SOD1 gains pro-oxidant activity upon aberrant oligomerization: change in enzymatic activity by intramolecular disulfide bond cleavage

Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) has been proposed as one of the causative proteins of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The accumulation of non-native conformers, oligomers, and aggregates of SOD1 in motor neurons is considered responsible for this disease. However, it remains unclear which specific feature of these species induces the onset of ALS. In this study, we showed that disulfide-linked oligomers of denatured SOD1 exhibit pro-oxidant activity. Substituting all the cysteine residues in the free thiol state with serine resulted in the loss of both the propensity to oligomerize and the increase in pro-oxidant activity after denaturation. In contrast, these cysteine mutants oligomerized and acquired the pro-oxidant activity after denaturation in the presence of a reductant that cleaves the intramolecular disulfide bond. These results indicate that one of the toxicities of SOD1 oligomers is the pro-oxidant activity induced by scrambling of the disulfide bonds. Small oligomers such as dimers and trimers exhibit stronger pro-oxidant activity than large oligomers and aggregates, consistent with the trend of the cytotoxicity of oligomers and aggregates reported in previous studies. We propose that the cleavage of the intramolecular disulfide bond accompanied by the oligomerization reduces the substrate specificity of SOD1, leading to the non-native enzymatic activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

T cell differentiation in SjÃ¶gren syndrome is regulated by TOX

New evidence indicates that expression of the thymocyte selection-associated high mobility group box (TOX) protein is involved in differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into T follicular helper (TFH) cells in primary SjÃ¶gren syndrome (pSS). The results suggest that targetingÂ TOX expression via a Janus kinase (JAK)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway might have therapeutic potential in pSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Variation in paediatric 24-h ambulatory blood pressure monitoring interpretation by Canadian and UK physicians

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the corresponding authorship. The corresponding author need to be changed from Isabella Stefanova to Dr. Rahul Chanchlani. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Janis Dionne, Rahul Chanchlani. Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine, McMaster University,...
WORLD
Nature.com

Author Correction: Foot"“ankle therapeutic exercise program can improve gait speed in people with diabetic neuropathy: a randomized controlled trial

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-11745-0, published online 09 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2. In the columns 'Intervention Group' and 'Control Group', the mean and standard deviation values were reported, instead of the estimated mean and standard error values. The original Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below. As a result, in the Supplementary Tables file, Table 1 contained the same errors.
FITNESS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ethics
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Democratizing plant genomics to accelerate global food production

Building on the fundamental discoveries of Mendel, plant genomics has had a major role in advancing the genetic improvement of crops worldwide, particularly in developed economies where the technologies are easily accessible. From cumbersome to more miniaturized high-throughput sequencing technologies, the field continues to evolve, providing vast opportunities for studying plant genomes with varying levels of complexity and potential real-life applications.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

GLP1 receptor agonist overcomes SGLT2 inhibitor-related overeating

Sodium"“glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor treatment affects central regulation of appetite and satiety, which results in increased carbohydrate intake. It has now been demonstrated that these effects might be blunted by combining SGLT2 inhibitors with glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists to further facilitate weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
NORWAY
Nature.com

Small lakes at risk from extensive solar-panel coverage

Regina Nobre ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-9866-3467 0 , Stéphanie Boulêtreau ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0094-0196 1 &. Julien Cucherousset ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0533-9479 2. CNRS, Université Paul Sabatier, Toulouse, France. Stéphanie Boulêtreau. CNRS, Université Paul Sabatier, Toulouse, France. Julien Cucherousset. CNRS, Université Paul Sabatier, Toulouse, France. Rafael Almeida and his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

How did Mendel arrive at his discoveries?

There are few historical records concerning Gregor Johann Mendel and his work, so theories abound concerning his motivation. These theories range from Fisher's view that Mendel was testing a fully formed previous theory of inheritance to Olby's view that Mendel was not interested in inheritance at all, whereas textbooks often state his motivation was to understand inheritance. In this Perspective, we review current ideas about how Mendel arrived at his discoveries and then discuss an alternative scenario based on recently discovered historical sources that support the suggestion that Mendel's fundamental research on the inheritance of traits emerged from an applied plant breeding program. Mendel recognized the importance of the new cell theory; understanding of the formation of reproductive cells and the process of fertilization explained his segregation ratios. This interest was probably encouraged by his friendship with Johann Nave, whose untimely death preceded Mendel's first 1865 lecture by a few months. This year is the 200th anniversary of Mendel's birth, presenting a timely opportunity to revisit the events in his life that led him to undertake his seminal research. We review existing ideas on how Mendel made his discoveries, before presenting more recent evidence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Household income and maternal education in early childhood and risk of overweight and obesity in late childhood: Findings from seven birth cohort studies in six high-income countries

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. This study analysed the relationship between early childhood socioeconomic status (SES) measured by maternal education and household income and the subsequent development of childhood overweight and obesity. Subjects/methods. Data from seven population-representative prospective child cohorts in six high-income countries: United Kingdom, Australia, the...
EDUCATION

