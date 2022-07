The City of Elgin announces its ‘Block Party in a Box’ is available for reservations. The ‘Block Party in a Box’ (BPB) is a trailer filled with all things necessary to host a block party and get to know your neighbors: tables, chairs, pop-up tents, entertainment and yard games, barricades and safety signs. The BPB is free to reserve, and City staff will handle drop-off and pick-up. The BPB can be reserved as part of the block party special events permit process at cityofelgin.org/blockparty.

ELGIN, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO