Nets and Lakers trying to get Spurs involved in Kyrie Irving trade?

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have held preliminary discussions on a Kyrie Irving trade, and sources indicate the teams are exploring the potential of pulling the San Antonio Spurs into a multi-team deal.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Young Nets working hard, but future depends on situation with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:02 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets youngsters grateful for time with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving – but know they may not get any more. #nba nypost.com/2022/07/08/net… via @nypostsports – 3:28 AM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport San Antonio Spurs May Hold Keys to a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 3:07 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

My preference remains a two-team Lakers-Nets deal for Kyrie Irving because I prefer Joe Harris and Seth Curry to Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott. – 10:02 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Young Nets working hard, but future depends on situation with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:16 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

💯 Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves

💯 Will the Nets actually deal KD and Kyrie?

💯 Bradley Beal’s humongous deal

#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/1VoFnw… – 6:12 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

The Nets’ offseason so far.

Aside from KD and Kyrie, do you like what they have done? pic.twitter.com/4n7I3ihaaZ – 4:42 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Not much to take from the Nets’ first summer league practice. Adam Caporn said he hasn’t addressed the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving with the team. Cam Thomas texted with Durant last week but kept the conversation private. – 4:13 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

PBT Podcast: Mocking Nets-Lakers Kyrie Irving trade talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/06/pbt… – 11:20 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I doubt he’d do it, but I bet LeBron could ease some of the cost concern on a Kyrie trade for the Lakers by telling them he’ll sign a below-max extension.

He hasn’t played for below the max since 2014, and I doubt he does now, but it might be a way for him to grease the wheels. – 9:43 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @AndrewKSchlecht is here! We dive deep on the Chet Debut

Then a deeper dive on the Rudy to MIN deal, on why I like Kyrie to LA, and what in the world is happening with Deandre Ayton.

APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom

WATCH: https://t.co/z3WHm1DVRQ pic.twitter.com/5901CdSSDo – 7:56 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The latest Durant question I’ve kind of been musing is if the Raptors would give up Scottie if they could also get Ben Simmons. Then the Nets could redirect everything else they get in the deal (plus the Lakers picks for Kyrie) to Utah for Donovan Mitchell. My brain hurts. – 7:30 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I wonder how connected the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades are going to be.

If the Nets are determined to take this into camp and beyond with Durant, does that take Kyrie off the table? The risk of doing so is much higher with Kyrie as an expiring contract with health risks – 5:37 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss reported snags in the Lakers-Nets Kyrie trade talks, and our impressions of the young Lakers in the Cali Classic. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=zNZhue… – 4:07 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Are the Kyrie talks starting to fall apart? What are the biggest obstacles for the Lakers? Plus, Christie, Pippen Jr, and the gang look good in the Cali Classic! #FirstListen

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hav… – 11:03 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jumping on @AZSports in five minutes to talk KD/Kyrie/Nets. – 10:41 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck

▪️ Deep dive into the Jazz-‘Wolves deal

▪️ Will reloaded Boston make a run at KD?

▪️ Should the Nets bring KD and Kyrie back?

Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Folks, got a good pod coming here momentarily on Summer Chet and some more offseason stuff with @AndrewKSchlecht. A deeper dive into the Gobert deal. Also thoughts on why Kyrie to LA still makes sense to me.

Up at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT to watch at this link: https://t.co/z3WHm1DVRQ pic.twitter.com/DgvaZnLamk – 9:52 AM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Massive @FTFonFS1 today… Brou has some news on KD & Kyrie and what the Nets might end up doing, Wildes is doing cartwheels over Chet & I’m debating whether or not the Lakers have currently a bottom 5 ownership group in the NBA.

Should be fun! – 6:24 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

My dream ending to the Lakers offseason:

1. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris for Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Wenyen Gabriel and whatever picks it takes.

2. Dennis Schroder with roster spot No. 14 to replace Nunn.

3. Kessler Edwards with roster spot No. 15 for another wing. – 12:53 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers have one roster spot left. I would guess it’s not getting filled for awhile.

Before anything else, the Lakers have to see what a possible Kyrie Irving trade looks like, if one is coming. If Nunn is in it, for instance, use that last slot on a point guard (Dennis). – 12:35 AM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

Per Caesars: Among all NBA title bets placed today at Caesars Sportsbook, a seismic 77% of the total number of tickets and 94% of the total dollars wagered are on the Nets: down to 30-1 from 50-1 amid report KD-Kyrie could somehow possibly stay – 9:04 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Something I’m unclear on with the Durant trade request. It’s because of how the Nets treated Kyrie Irving? Like, he’s so close with Kyrie and back him and didn’t like how the Nets treated/handled Kyrie? – 7:24 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Durant and Irving situations being the obvious exceptions, I don’t think there’s much more to do. There’s little in the way of malcontents, bad deals, obvious rotation holes, etc. We might get Tobias/John Collins deals in the aftermath, but I don’t see anything seismic coming in. – 6:47 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The addition of Roby also gives the Spurs a full boat of 15 contracts (I am assuming Gallinari is waived soon).

Their boucoups salary cap space remains a prime dumping ground for teams hoping to clear salary for, let’s say, Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving. – 5:47 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Here are my Western Conference tiers with current rosters (i.e no Kyrie for Lakers, no Ayton for Suns):

Tier 1

1. LAC

2. GSW

3. DEN

Tier 2

4. MEM

5. PHX

6. DAL

7. MIN

8. NOP

Tier 3

9. POR

10. LAL

11. SAC

12. UTA

Tier 4

13. OKC

14. HOU

15. SAS – 4:58 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We discuss rumored add-ons in a Lakers Kyrie deal (Joe Harris, Seth Curry), and Jeanie’s very cryptic Tweet. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=414Z44… – 4:42 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

‘Travis and Sliwa’ starts at 10am…@Kamenetzky Brothers (BK) filling in for Travis…Lot to talk about this morning

-Does the delay on Kyrie concern you on a deal getting done?

-Dodgers starting pitching has built them a 4 1/2 game lead in division

@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:52 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Nets reportedly want the Lakers to take Joe Harris, rather than Seth Curry, in a Kyrie deal. (Why not take both?) Plus, Jeanie Buss sends out a cryptic Tweet. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 12:13 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets off-season so far:

– Did not offer Kyrie Irving the deal he wanted

– Kevin Durant requests trade

– Did not offer Bruce Brown a contract

– Traded 2023 FRP for Royce O’Neale

– Re-signed Claxton: 2Y/$20M

– Re-signed Mills: 2Y/$14.5M

– Signed TJ Warren

– Signed Edmond Sumner – 11:51 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

TJ Warren is a talented scorer, but a guy who played four games in the last two seasons doesn’t quite fit the Sean Marks claim about wanting players who are available. Certainly a different reason than Kyrie, but still. – 10:42 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Nets *could* just run it back.

Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton

Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

TJ Warren pic.twitter.com/GR4319H0Iy – 9:53 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Good morning! Lowe Post podcast: @Jon Krawczynski on the Wolves GIGANTIC gamble on Rudy Gobert, then @Tim Bontemps on Donovan Mitchell’s future/Jazz, KD latest, Boston/Brogdon, Lakers offseason/Kyrie, much more:

Apple: apple.co/3adsMvb

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bSmuBT – 9:11 AM

The Lakers, who sources indicated are interested in moving out of Russell Westbrook into Irving, may need to be patient. Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract isn’t appealing to the Nets, who currently project to be above the league’s $150.3 million luxury tax threshold. -via Bleacher Report / July 8, 2022

League sources stressed that Brooklyn views resolving Kevin Durant’s trade request as a significantly higher priority than clearing Irving’s final $36.9 million of the Nets’ books. -via Bleacher Report / July 8, 2022

“I do think at some point before they get to camp, Kyrie is playing for the Lakers. The Lakers just have to be patient. From everything I’ve read & been told, the Nets will not do anything regarding Kyrie until they trade Kevin Durant.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 8, 2022