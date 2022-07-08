ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Miles Bridges situation: Hornets not pulling qualifying offer?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVJPv_0gYoEv0o00

Jake Fischer on Miles Bridges: The only thing I’ll say about the qualifying offer… I know it hasn’t happened yet. I have that on solid grounds. And everyone I’ve talked to around the league, no one expects them to pull it either.

Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Free agents still available:

James Harden

Deandre Ayton

Collin Sexton

Miles Bridges

Dennis Schroder

Eric Bledsoe

Montrezl Harrell

Jordan Nwora

Jeremy Lamb

Carmelo Anthony

DeMarcus Cousins

Frank Jackson

Josh Jackson

Hassan Whiteside

Blake Griffin

Austin Rivers

Juancho Hernangomez – 9:34 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Sexton, Harrell, T. Bryant, Schroder, Caleb Martin, Whiteside, Aus. Rivers, Rodney Hood, Carmelo, Rondo, Dw. Howard, Mark. Morris, Elfrid Payton, Millsap, Ellington, Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…9:13 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Top free agents still on the board

James Harden

Deandre Ayton

Miles Bridges

Collin Sexton

T.J. Warren

Caleb Martin

Thomas Bryant

Dennis Schroder

Montrezl Harrell

Jordan Nwora

Jeremy Lamb

Carmelo Anthony

DeMarcus Cousins

Frank Jackson

Josh Jackson

Hassan Whiteside

Blake Griffin – 9:28 AM

Emiliano Carchia: Sources expect Charlotte to pull the qualifying offer for Miles Bridges making him an unrestricted free agent after being charged for domestic violence by the LAPD. -via Twitter @Carchia / July 2, 2022

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence stemming from an incident earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022

The LAPD posted on Twitter that Bridges was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury,” a felony, on Wednesday following an incident two days earlier in West Los Angeles, and he was booked on a felony domestic violence warrant. He was released on $130,000 bond and has a July 20 court date. The LAPD said it does not release police reports on domestic violence arrests. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
fadeawayworld.net

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob On The Futures Of Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins: “We’d Love To Retain Them. But This Becomes The Problem Going Forward When You Have A Team Like Ours."

After two years of difficulty and hardship, the Golden State Warriors are back on top of the world again with their 4th title in 8 years. The good news is that the payroll is not $400-$500 million as many predicted, and their mix of young talent and older veteran players should keep the team competitive for a long time. The bad news is, keeping all of their budding young superstars is going to be a challenge -- and team owner Joe Lacob knows it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Rodney Hood
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Blake Griffin
Audacy

‘Frugal King’ LeBron James brought his own snacks to Lakers Summer League game in Vegas

The stars were out in full force Friday night with LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Julius Randle and blast-from-the-past Chris “Birdman” Anderson (showing off his new scalp tattoos and shaved head), among others making the pilgrimage to Sin City to support their younger teammates playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. While taking in the scenery from his courtside seat at the Thomas & Mack Center (where the Lakers would ultimately fall to Phoenix in a lopsided affair), James reached for a Ziploc bag of goodies he apparently brought from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Mark Cuban Has Blunt Response To Losing Jalen Brunson To Knicks

Once free agency officially opened, Jalen Brunson signed a four-year contract with the Knicks. Of course, this was a tough pill to swallow for the Mavericks. It was reported that Dallas was "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York came out prior to its scheduled conversations with the Villanova product.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frank Jackson#Dw
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Claims Scotty Pippen Jr. Will be Much More Helpful For LeBron James Than Russell Westbrook Next Season: "He Will Help LeBron Far More Than Westbrook Did Last Season."

It is safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers' experimental superteam hasn't worked out pretty well. While initial expectations to see a player like Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis were massive, the trio never really worked. Be it the fact that the trio only played together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum Breaks His Silence After Losing 2022 NBA Finals: “I Still Think About It Every Day. Probably Until The Season Starts. Probably Until We Get Back To The Championship, I Guess.”

Jayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back from...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors

Jayson Tatum was this close to etching his name in the history books. He had successfully helped the Boston Celtics make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Facing the Golden State Warriors, Tatum could’ve gone down as the guy who took down the Dubs’ dynasty for good. Instead, […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mark Cuban drops truth bomb on Jalen Brunson’s decision to spurn Mavs, sign with Knicks

The New York Knicks made no secret of their sensational pursuit of Jalen Brunson. In the end, the Knicks prevailed and they got their man. This came out to the tune of a $104 million contract for four years — an amount that New York was more than willing to shell out for the 25-year-old […] The post Mark Cuban drops truth bomb on Jalen Brunson’s decision to spurn Mavs, sign with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Star Reportedly Signing With The Washington Wizards

Charania: "Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man." Gibson averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks last season,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy