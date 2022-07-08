Miles Bridges situation: Hornets not pulling qualifying offer?

Jake Fischer on Miles Bridges: The only thing I’ll say about the qualifying offer… I know it hasn’t happened yet. I have that on solid grounds. And everyone I’ve talked to around the league, no one expects them to pull it either.

Source: Spotify

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Top remaining FAs: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Sexton, Harrell, T. Bryant, Schroder, Caleb Martin, Whiteside, Aus. Rivers, Rodney Hood, Carmelo, Rondo, Dw. Howard, Mark. Morris, Elfrid Payton, Millsap, Ellington, Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:13 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Top free agents still on the board

James Harden

Deandre Ayton

Miles Bridges

Collin Sexton

T.J. Warren

Caleb Martin

Thomas Bryant

Dennis Schroder

Montrezl Harrell

Jordan Nwora

Jeremy Lamb

Carmelo Anthony

DeMarcus Cousins

Frank Jackson

Josh Jackson

Hassan Whiteside

Blake Griffin – 9:28 AM

Emiliano Carchia: Sources expect Charlotte to pull the qualifying offer for Miles Bridges making him an unrestricted free agent after being charged for domestic violence by the LAPD. -via Twitter @Carchia / July 2, 2022

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence stemming from an incident earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022

The LAPD posted on Twitter that Bridges was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury,” a felony, on Wednesday following an incident two days earlier in West Los Angeles, and he was booked on a felony domestic violence warrant. He was released on $130,000 bond and has a July 20 court date. The LAPD said it does not release police reports on domestic violence arrests. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022