Heat monitoring Donovan Mitchell situation

 3 days ago
You talk to people over there with the Utah Jazz… They said they’re keeping Donovan Mitchell, they’re building around him. But just talk to people outside of Utah Jazz, they’re not so sold on that. On that line of thinking, they do believe at some point Donovan Mitchell will be available. One team that I know that is monitoring Donovan Mitchell is the Miami Heat.

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Donovan Mitchell a less likely option for the Heat? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…2:10 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Donovan Mitchell to “stand pat,” not force trade from Utah nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/07/rep…1:01 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Did Donovan Mitchell use NY/MIA as leverage to get Utah to trade Rudy Gobert? – 11:08 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New @LockedOnHeat pod w/ @dramil13

– Heat re-sign Caleb Martin, what’s next for him and can he replace Tucker?

– Donovan Mitchell unhappy in Utah?

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc…8:00 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The latest Durant question I’ve kind of been musing is if the Raptors would give up Scottie if they could also get Ben Simmons. Then the Nets could redirect everything else they get in the deal (plus the Lakers picks for Kyrie) to Utah for Donovan Mitchell. My brain hurts. – 7:30 PM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos looking at the next questions generated by nearly a week of free agency: Donovan Mitchell, D’Angelo Russell, inflated trade prices, and more.

open.spotify.com/episode/2acWm2…7:19 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Donovan Mitchell reportedly asked Jazz management what is their plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/06/don…5:29 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The walls at Summer League have reminders of the guys who played here before. Like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/schxJnvJSN3:05 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Highest career postseason scoring averages in NBA history (min. 30 games):

1. Michael Jordan: 33.4 points per game

2. Allen Iverson: 29.7 PPG

3. Kevin Durant: 29.5 PPG

4. Jerry West: 29.1 PPG

5. LeBron James: 28.7 PPG

6. Donovan Mitchell: 28.5 PPG

tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-case-for…9:26 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The Case For (And The Case Against) the New York Knicks Going All In On Donovan Mitchell…

There are compelling arguments to be made each way – let’s talk about them:

tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-case-for…12:25 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Will Hardy, on knowing Donovan Mitchell: “We have a great pre-existing relationship for the 2019 World Cup, Team USA. … We’re both in a very different place now.” – 11:30 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Will Hardy on Donovan Mitchell: “We have a pre existing relationship from the 2019 World Cup Team USA. so it was great to kind of pick up where we left off.” – 11:30 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Will Hardy on getting to know his @Utah Jazz players.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of guys who are on the roster currently.”

Mentioned his previous relationship with Donovan Mitchell from the FIBA games.

#TakeNote11:29 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Good morning! Lowe Post podcast: @Jon Krawczynski on the Wolves GIGANTIC gamble on Rudy Gobert, then @Tim Bontemps on Donovan Mitchell’s future/Jazz, KD latest, Boston/Brogdon, Lakers offseason/Kyrie, much more:

Apple: apple.co/3adsMvb

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bSmuBT9:11 AM

Tommy Beer: ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting this morning that Donovan Mitchell plans to “stand pat” in Utah and is “not gonna force any action right now” pic.twitter.com/AponcFb4ay -via Twitter @TommyBeer / July 7, 2022

NBA Central: Donovan Mitchell is unlikely to request a trade, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst “On Mitchell’s side, he’s going to stand pat. He’s not going to force any action right now.” pic.twitter.com/JFlvRikZCf -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 7, 2022

Donovan Mitchell: Circle got smaller everybody can’t go ‼️🎶 -via Twitter @spidadmitchell / July 7, 2022

