Heat monitoring Donovan Mitchell situation
You talk to people over there with the Utah Jazz… They said they’re keeping Donovan Mitchell, they’re building around him. But just talk to people outside of Utah Jazz, they’re not so sold on that. On that line of thinking, they do believe at some point Donovan Mitchell will be available. One team that I know that is monitoring Donovan Mitchell is the Miami Heat.
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Donovan Mitchell a less likely option for the Heat? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:10 PM
Report: Donovan Mitchell to “stand pat,” not force trade from Utah nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/07/rep… – 1:01 PM
Did Donovan Mitchell use NY/MIA as leverage to get Utah to trade Rudy Gobert? – 11:08 AM
New @LockedOnHeat pod w/ @dramil13
– Heat re-sign Caleb Martin, what’s next for him and can he replace Tucker?
– Donovan Mitchell unhappy in Utah?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 8:00 PM
The latest Durant question I’ve kind of been musing is if the Raptors would give up Scottie if they could also get Ben Simmons. Then the Nets could redirect everything else they get in the deal (plus the Lakers picks for Kyrie) to Utah for Donovan Mitchell. My brain hurts. – 7:30 PM
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos looking at the next questions generated by nearly a week of free agency: Donovan Mitchell, D’Angelo Russell, inflated trade prices, and more.
open.spotify.com/episode/2acWm2… – 7:19 PM
Donovan Mitchell reportedly asked Jazz management what is their plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/06/don… – 5:29 PM
The walls at Summer League have reminders of the guys who played here before. Like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/schxJnvJSN – 3:05 PM
Highest career postseason scoring averages in NBA history (min. 30 games):
1. Michael Jordan: 33.4 points per game
2. Allen Iverson: 29.7 PPG
3. Kevin Durant: 29.5 PPG
4. Jerry West: 29.1 PPG
5. LeBron James: 28.7 PPG
6. Donovan Mitchell: 28.5 PPG
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-case-for… – 9:26 AM
The Case For (And The Case Against) the New York Knicks Going All In On Donovan Mitchell…
There are compelling arguments to be made each way – let’s talk about them:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-case-for… – 12:25 PM
Will Hardy, on knowing Donovan Mitchell: “We have a great pre-existing relationship for the 2019 World Cup, Team USA. … We’re both in a very different place now.” – 11:30 AM
Will Hardy on Donovan Mitchell: “We have a pre existing relationship from the 2019 World Cup Team USA. so it was great to kind of pick up where we left off.” – 11:30 AM
Will Hardy on getting to know his @Utah Jazz players.
“I’ve spoken to a lot of guys who are on the roster currently.”
Mentioned his previous relationship with Donovan Mitchell from the FIBA games.
Good morning! Lowe Post podcast: @Jon Krawczynski on the Wolves GIGANTIC gamble on Rudy Gobert, then @Tim Bontemps on Donovan Mitchell’s future/Jazz, KD latest, Boston/Brogdon, Lakers offseason/Kyrie, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3adsMvb
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bSmuBT – 9:11 AM
Tommy Beer: ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting this morning that Donovan Mitchell plans to “stand pat” in Utah and is “not gonna force any action right now” pic.twitter.com/AponcFb4ay -via Twitter @TommyBeer / July 7, 2022
NBA Central: Donovan Mitchell is unlikely to request a trade, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst “On Mitchell’s side, he’s going to stand pat. He’s not going to force any action right now.” pic.twitter.com/JFlvRikZCf -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 7, 2022
Donovan Mitchell: Circle got smaller everybody can’t go ‼️🎶 -via Twitter @spidadmitchell / July 7, 2022
Comments / 0