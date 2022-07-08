Shaedon Sharpe hurt in summer league debut

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury tonight that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Per https://t.co/zSQwSVAKNz, Blazers who play at least some guard: 1. Damian Lillard 2. Anfernee Simons 3. Gary Payton II 4. Josh Hart 5. Nassir Little 6. Shaedon Sharpe 7. Justise Winslow 8. Keon Johnson 9. Ben McLemore 10. Brandon Williams 11. Didi Louzada 12. Keljin Blevins pic.twitter.com/YQYvYON5Bh – 9:25 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury tonight that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:46 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Steve Hetzel says Shaedon Sharpe was held out for precautionary reasons after hurting his shoulder early. – 2:42 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Blazers Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return to the game. – 1:32 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return. His summer league debut ended after 5 minutes and 33 seconds. He finished with two points.

Blazers down 41-34 at haltime to Detroit.

Keon Johnson is leading Portland with 13 points.

#RipCity – 1:22 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Blazers say Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return to tonight’s summer league game against Detroit in Las Vegas. – 1:20 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

No update on Shaedon Sharpe — that’s summer league — but IF he doesn’t start the second half I think it’s probably safe to assume he’s done for the night. – 1:05 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Haven’t seen Shaedon Sharpe for a second stint here, and doesn’t seem like it’s coming with 4 mins left in the half. Wonder if there’s an injury issue. – 1:02 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Can see Shaedon Sharpe has some confidence pic.twitter.com/5ChcCZ0fEj – 12:28 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

(1/17) After watching half of one quarter, I think we can reach some definitive conclusion about Shaedon Sharpe and his career trajectory … – 12:28 AM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That Shaedon Sharpe baseline fadeaway just made me pass out for a second. – 12:27 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Shaedon Sharpe missed a dunk during warmups but made up for it later.

Summer league debut minutes away on ESPN. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/7xLpjMFHio – 12:26 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers starting Brandon Williams, Shaedon Sharpe, Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and Trendon Watford in their 2022 summer league opener versus Detroit – 12:11 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Tonight at the Las Vegas Summer League, Orlando Magic (Paolo Banchero) vs. Houston Rockets (Jabari Smith) at 7 p.m. and Detroit Pistons (Jaden Ivey) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Shaedon Sharpe) at 9 p.m. 👀 – 7:55 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Currently at the Blazers practice facility for the press conference with Grant/GPII/Nurk/Simons. Then flying to Vegas this afternoon and will be there in time for Shaedon Sharpe’s Summer League debut tonight. Plenty of coverage to come @RoseGardenReprt

rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/subscribe – 12:38 PM

JD Shaw: The Blazers have signed No. 7 pick Shaedon Sharpe to his rookie contract. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / July 1, 2022

Sean Highkin: Shaedon Sharpe on why he didn’t play at Kentucky: “Getting my body right, getting a little bit stronger, a little bit bigger. My mindset was, get my body right.” -via Twitter @highkin / June 25, 2022

Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin on Shaedon Sharpe: “He was our guy all along. We weren’t confident he’d be there at 7. There were a few teams ahead of us that thought could take him. You’re waiting and waiting, and then when you hear a certain name called and your guy gets to you, it creates energy.” -via Twitter @highkin / June 25, 2022