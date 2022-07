Cruising the Rickenbacker Causeway early Tuesday or Sunday for the next two weeks?. Peloton group rides will take place on each of those four days from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., in a county pilot program. They will be closely monitored by Miami-Dade Police Department officers and motor units as well as getting an assist from Key Biscayne officers to ensure a safe U-turn for the bicyclists at the Calusa Circle.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO