Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in York, NE

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO