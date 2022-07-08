ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in York, NE

York News-Times
 3 days ago

York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Central Valley Ag launches new website

YORK – Central Valley Ag (CVA) has announced the launch of its newly designed website. Launching July 1, this website update was created to improve customer usability and be in step with the CVA mission of delivering value and enhancing the service CVA personnel provides to customers. New features...
YORK, NE
York, NE
York News-Times

Uptick in COVID cases being seen in York County

YORK – Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall and York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich said during a recent community briefing that York County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. While the uptick is nothing like surges seen in the past, the case numbers in...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

New vet joins York Animal Clinic staff

Annie Bailey – DVM loves her horse Dolly. She loves her dog and two cats. She loves the North Carolina State Wolfpack. She loves playing basketball and softball. And she loves the situation she finds herself in now that she has joined the staff at York Animal Clinic in York as its newest veterinarian.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Two-vehicle accident at Division and Highway 34

Two vehicles collided mid-morning Monday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 34 and Division Avenue. One vehicle came to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection with the other slightly east and up against a power pole. Responding to the scene were the York Fire Department and the York Police Department. While one person was tended to by first responders, her injuries were not life threatening.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for July 9

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 26 min ago. Lula "Lu" Grace (Pankratz) Bergen, age 90 of Henderson, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Henderson. She was born on Oct. 23, 1931 to John D. and…
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Edge rusher Ashley Williams commits to Nebraska football

Another June official visit — this time from Zachary (Louisiana) edge rusher Ashley Williams — turned into a Nebraska football commit on Sunday afternoon. Williams, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound three-star, announced his decision on Twitter, and in an interview afterward made sure to mention the role new NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph played in getting Williams to even visit Nebraska on June 4.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

No contest pleas entered in case involving 130 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Alexander R. Garcia, 24, of Summerfield, Fla., has pleaded no contest in a case involving the discovery of 130 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County. A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw Garcia...
YORK COUNTY, NE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
York News-Times

Slammers come back to top Albion 9-8

HASTINGS - Both the Albion 18-U girls and the Polk County Slammers had their moments in Friday’s Class C state game at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. However it was the Slammers who celebrated following their 9-8 extra inning win over Albion. When the clock ran out...
ALBION, NE
York News-Times

Amukamara, Pickens, headline 2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class

Two of the best defensive backs in school history headline the 2022 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class, which was announced Monday. Prince Amukamara, a first-team All-American and Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2010, and Bruce Pickens, a two-time first-team All-Big Eight selection, are two of the six former Husker standouts in the class.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York man gets plea agreement in flight case

YORK – Hunter Nebe, 19, of rural York County, was initially charged with two felonies– intentional child abuse and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest – after running from a York County Sheriff’s deputy. He was also charged with willful reckless driving and driving under...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York man pleads guilty in drug case

YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, whose original address was Yucaipa, Calif., has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York...
YORK, NE

