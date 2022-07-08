ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Yellen to push price cap on Russian oil during Asia visit

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JC95P_0gYo4CTk00
Yellen Asia FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 8, 2022. Yellen will travel to Asia this month, her first trip to the Indo-Pacific since becoming head of the agency. She will represent the U.S. at the Group of 20 finance minister meetings in Bali. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this month will visit the Indo-Pacific for the first time since taking over the department and will use the trip to make the U.S. case for a price cap on Russian oil aimed at reducing revenue to the Kremlin as it presses ahead with its attack on Ukraine.

Yellen will address the economic and humanitarian challenges wrought by Russia's war in Ukraine as she represents the U.S. at Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia's resort island of Bali and makes additional stops in Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea. During the July 12-19 trip, Yellen will notably avoid visiting China, although she did hold a call with China's vice premier on Monday.

Yellen has been a critic of China's economic relationship with Russia — urging China to use its " special relationship with Russia" to persuade Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Unlike the Group of Seven finance leader meetings in April, the G-20 will involve participant countries that are not united in taking action in opposition to the war in Ukraine. China, India, South Africa and Brazil have largely resisted signing on to efforts by the U.S. and its allies to punish Russia for its invasion. Russia is expected to participate as well.

Yellen will also tour an LG factory in South Korea and deliver a speech about the importance of strong international partnerships in building supply chains. LG in April announced plans to build a $1.4 billion battery plant in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Yellen's trip to Asia will come days after the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, was shot from behind during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US extends legal protection for Venezuelans for 18 months

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who fled their country’s humanitarian crisis and are in the United States under temporary legal protection will be allowed to remain for another 18 months, the Biden administration announced Monday. An estimated 343,000 Venezuelans already in the United States were given Temporary Protect Status, or TPS in March of 2021, allowing them the chance to legally live and work in the country for 18 months. Only they will be eligible for the extension that will run until March, 10, 2024. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called it “one of many ways...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Ricardo Innovative Climate-Repairing Carbon Negative Technology to Support National Energy Security

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global energy sector, Ricardo, a world-class, strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has received 3million GBP from the UK Government to design, install and operate a combined heat and power demonstrator plant with a carbon negative footprint which will showcase climate repairing technology. The plant will demonstrate the effectiveness of community scale greenhouse gas removal and clean energy using sustainably-sourced forestry waste. The funding is awarded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) under the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005348/en/ Homested Farm carbon capture demonstrator site (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Singapore's policy quirk lures bank funding rush

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Global banks are rushing to sell bonds in Singapore, where unique monetary settings have opened a favourable borrowing window that puts the city-state's debt markets on course for the biggest year of bank-capital raising in more than a decade.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy