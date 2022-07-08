WATCH: Man in straw hat climbs into Orlando Wendy’s drive-thru window, steals cash drawer WATCH: Man in straw hat climbs into Orlando Wendy’s drive-thru window, steals cash drawer

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who climbed into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and stole the entire cash drawer.

It happened on June 18 around 7:50 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Major Boulevard. Police said a man in a black Nissan Altima who was wearing a mask over face threatened an employee with a handgun, climbed into the drive-thru window and stole the entire cash drawer.

The suspect then fled east on Vineland Road.

Anyone who can identify the individual or has information on the case is asked to contact Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Mobile users see video here.

