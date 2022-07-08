ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAGxa_0gYo1idV00

The leaders of Greece and Bulgaria on Friday inaugurated a new pipeline that will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, whose vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout over Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the importance of the new link as an alternative supply line for Bulgaria, as neighboring Greece jockeys to become a regional energy transport hub.

“This isn't just a gas pipeline, but a crucial south-north energy bridge,” Mitsotakis said during a ceremony in northeastern Greece.

He added that Europe needs to coordinate its response to “Moscow’s conscious choice to turn natural resources into a lever of political pressure, into a raw blackmail.”

“It is something our Bulgarian neighbors already know very well,” Mitsotakis said.

In late April, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria after it refused a demand by Moscow to pay gas bills in rubles, Russia’s currency. Relations between the two former Soviet bloc allies have tanked in recent months, and last month Bulgaria ordered the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats , triggering an angry response from Moscow.

Bulgaria’s acting prime minister, Kiril Petkov, highlighted the pipeline’s key role in ending Russia’s gas monopoly in his country.

"Thus, for the first time, our country will have real terrestrial access to alternative energy sources other than the Russian ones,” Petkov said.

The 182-kilometer (115-mile) pipeline inaugurated Friday will run from the northeastern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria. It starts with an initial capacity of 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year, and the prospect of future expansion to 5 million cubic meters. Commercial deliveries are expected to start by Oct. 1.

Greece is looking to serve as an energy hub for the Balkans, using fossil fuels from the Caspian Sea and the southeastern Mediterranean, and, potentially renewable energy from Egypt, to supply the region amid the fallout of the war in Ukraine.

Greece is also building a liquefied natural gas terminal off the northeastern port of Alexandroupolis, near Komotini, which Mitsotakis said would in the future provide additional gas for the new Greek-Bulgarian pipeline.

___

Follow all AP stories on the fallout from the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Russian#Greek#Bulgarian#Soviet
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Country
Russia
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy