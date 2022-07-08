ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design of high SERS sensitive substrates based on branched Ti nanorods

By Nosirudeen Abayomi M. Yussuf
Cover picture for the articleThis paper reports a rational design of branched titanium (Ti) nanorods formed by glancing angle physical vapor deposition and their applications as substrates for surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS). Ti nanorods with branches have larger surface areas than non-branched nanorods. However, Ti surface oxidizes easily resulting in very little SERS effect. The...

Nature.com

Terahertz thermal curve analysis for label-free identification of pathogens

In this study, we perform a thermal curve analysis with terahertz (THz) metamaterials to develop a label-free identification tool for pathogens such as bacteria and yeasts. The resonant frequency of the metasensor coated with a bacterial layer changes as a function of temperature; this provides a unique fingerprint specific to the individual microbial species without the use of fluorescent dyes and antibodies. Differential thermal curves obtained from the temperature-dependent resonance exhibit the peaks consistent with bacterial phases, such as growth, thermal inactivation, DNA denaturation, and cell wall destruction. In addition, we can distinguish gram-negative bacteria from gram-positive bacteria which show strong peaks in the temperature range of cell wall destruction. Finally, we perform THz melting curve analysis on the mixture of bacterial species in which the pathogenic bacteria are successfully distinguished from each other, which is essential for practical clinical and environmental applications such as in blood culture.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Polyphenols from persimmon fruit attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA double-strand breaks by scavenging acetaldehyde

Acetaldehyde, a metabolic product of ethanol, induces DNA damage and genome instability. Accumulation of acetaldehyde due to alcohol consumption or aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH2) deficiency increases the risks of various types of cancers, including esophageal cancer. Although acetaldehyde chemically induces DNA adducts, the repair process of the lesions remains unclear. To investigate the mechanism of repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage, we determined the repair pathway using siRNA knockdown and immunofluorescence assays of repair factors. Herein, we report that acetaldehyde induces DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) in human U2OS cells and that both DSB repair pathways, non-homologous end-joining (NHEJ) and homology-directed repair (HDR), are required for the repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. Our findings suggest that acetaldehyde-induced DNA adducts are converted into DSBs and repaired via NHEJ or HDR in human cells. To reduce the risk of acetaldehyde-associated carcinogenesis, we investigated potential strategies of reducing acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. We report that polyphenols extracted from persimmon fruits and epigallocatechin, a major component of persimmon polyphenols, attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage without affecting the repair kinetics. The data suggest that persimmon polyphenols suppress DSB formation by scavenging acetaldehyde. Persimmon polyphenols can potentially inhibit carcinogenesis following alcohol consumption.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Expanding chemical space by para-Câˆ’H arylation of arenes

Biaryl scaffolds are privileged templates used in the discovery and design of therapeutics with high affinity and specificity for a broad range of protein targets. Biaryls are found in the structures of therapeutics, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, analgesic, neurological and antihypertensive drugs. However, existing synthetic routes to biphenyls rely on traditional coupling approaches that require both arenes to be prefunctionalized with halides or pseudohalides with the desired regiochemistry. Therefore, the coupling of drug fragments may be challenging via conventional approaches. As an attractive alternative, directed Câˆ’H activation has the potential to be a versatile tool to form para-substituted biphenyl motifs selectively. However, existing C"“H arylation protocols are not suitable for drug entities as they are hindered by catalyst deactivation by polar and delicate functionalities present alongside the instability of macrocyclic intermediates required for para-Câˆ’H activation. To address this challenge, we have developed a robust catalytic system that displays unique efficacy towards para-arylation of highly functionalized substrates such as drug entities, giving access to structurally diversified biaryl scaffolds. This diversification process provides access to an expanded chemical space for further exploration in drug discovery. Further, the applicability of the transformation is realized through the synthesis of drug molecules bearing a biphenyl fragment. Computational and experimental mechanistic studies further provide insight into the catalytic cycle operative in this versatile Câˆ’H arylation protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Topological electronic structure of YbMgBi and CaMgBi

Zintl compounds have been extensively studied for their outstanding thermoelectric properties, but their electronic structure remains largely unexplored. Here, we present a detailed investigation of the electronic structure of the isostructural thermopower materials YbMg2Bi2 and CaMg2Bi2 using angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) and density functional theory (DFT). The ARPES results show a significantly smaller Fermi surface and Fermi velocity in CaMg2Bi2 than in YbMg2Bi2. Our ARPES results also reveal that in the case of YbMg2Bi2, Yb-4f states reside well below the Fermi level and likely have a negligible impact on transport properties. To properly model the position of 4f-states, as well as the overall electronic structure, a Hubbard U at the Yb sites and spin-orbit coupling (SOC) have to be included in the DFT calculations. The theoretical results reveal that both materials belong to a Z2 topological class and host topological surface states around EF. Due to the intrinsic hole doping, the topological states reside above the Fermi level, inaccessible by ARPES. Our results also suggest that in addition to SOC, vacancies and the resulting hole doping play an important role in the transport properties of these materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Beam steering at the nanosecond time scale with an atomically thin reflector

Techniques to mold the flow of light on subwavelength scales enable fundamentally new optical systems and device applications. The realization of programmable, active optical systems with fast, tunable components is among the outstanding challenges in the field. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a few-pixel beam steering device based on electrostatic gate control of excitons in an atomically thin semiconductor with strong light-matter interactions. By combining the high reflectivity of a MoSe2 monolayer with a graphene split-gate geometry, we shape the wavefront phase profile to achieve continuously tunable beam deflection with a range of 10Â°, two-dimensional beam steering, and switching times down to 1.6 nanoseconds. Our approach opens the door for a new class of atomically thin optical systems, such as rapidly switchable beam arrays and quantum metasurfaces operating at their fundamental thickness limit.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dimensional stability and mechanical properties of extruded-compression biopolymer composites made from selected Nigerian grown wood species at varying proportions

250 Âµm particle size of wood and polyethylene (PE) materials were compounded at mixing proportions of 60/40, 70/30, and 80/20 (with an increase in polymer to decrease in wood content) and extruded using a single screw extruder at a temperature range of 110"“135 Â°C. The particles of Gmelina Arborea, Tectona grandis, Cordia milleni, and Nauclea diderichii with recycled Polyethylene were compounded and compressed at 175 N/mm to produce biopolymer composites. The biopolymer composites were subjected to dimensional stability test at 24 h of the water soak method and the ability to withstand load-bearing capacity was investigated. The outcome of the results shows that extruded-compressive biopolymer composites had values ranging from 0.06"“1.43 g/cm3, 0.38"“3.41%, and 0.82"“6.85% for observed density, water absorption, and thickness swelling at 24 h of a water soak test. The mechanical properties values ranged from 0.28 Nmmâˆ’2"“21.35 Nmmâˆ’2 and 0.44"“550.06 Nmmâˆ’2 for flexural modulus and strength; and 191.43 Nmmâˆ’2"“1857.24 Nmmâˆ’2 and 0.35 Nmmâˆ’2"“243.75 Nmmâˆ’2 for tensile modulus and strength respectively. It was observed that moisture uptake and strength displayed by the composites vary accordingly in values obtained for wood species at different mixing proportions. As observed that the more polyethylene content is compounded to wood, the better its dimensional stability, and flexural and tensile properties. The wood particles of Cordia milleni compounded at a proportion of 60 to 40 (polyethylene/wood) performed best in dimensional stability and load-bearing capacity. This study confirmed the effect of methods on wood species and recycled PE for manufacturing wood polymer-based composite for both indoor and outdoor applications.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Physicists Discover a Family of “Magic” Superconducting Graphene Structures

The discovery could inform the design of practical superconducting devices. When it comes to graphene, it appears that superconductivity runs in the family. Graphene is a single-atom-thin 2D material that can be produced by exfoliation from the same graphite that is found in pencil lead. The ultrathin material is composed entirely of carbon atoms that are arranged in a simple hexagonal pattern, similar to that of chicken wire. Since its first isolation in 2004, scientists have discovered that graphene embodies numerous remarkable properties in its single-layer form.
CHEMISTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Never-seen-before skeleton of a giant dinosaur discovered in Argentina

After four years of excavations in Patagonia, north of Argentina, a team of scientists has announced the discovery of a new giant dinosaur. In 2012, a skull of over 1.20 meters was found. The skull was studied over several years and the results have now been published in the journal Current Biology.
Nature.com

Active control of dielectric nanoparticle optical resonance through electrical charging

A novel method for active control of resonance position of dielectric nanoparticles by increasing the excess charges carried by the nanoparticles is proposed in this paper. We show that as the excess charges carried by the particle increase, the oscillation frequency of excess charges will gradually increase, when it is equal to the incident frequency, resonance occurs due to resonant excitation of the excess charges. What is more, the formula of charges carried by an individual particle required to excite the resonance at any wavelength position is proposed. The resonance position can be directly controlled by means of particle charging, and the enhancement of resonance intensity is more obvious. This work has opened new avenues for the active control of plasmon resonances, which shows great promise for realizing tunable optical properties of dielectric nanoparticles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Automated sequence-based annotation and interpretation of the human genome

A machine-learning model produces summarized sequence representations of genomic regulatory activity, and provides a functional view of regulatory DNA variation in the human genome, with the aim of better understanding the role of sequence variation in health and disease. Concerted efforts to profile, harmonize and catalog molecular activity across the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ciliary transition zone proteins coordinate ciliary protein composition and ectosome shedding

The transition zone (TZ) of the cilium/flagellum serves as a diffusion barrier that controls the entry/exit of ciliary proteins. Mutations of the TZ proteins disrupt barrier function and lead to multiple human diseases. However, the systematic regulation of ciliary composition and signaling-related processes by different TZ proteins is not completely understood. Here, we reveal that loss of TCTN1 in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii disrupts the assembly of wedge-shaped structures in the TZ. Proteomic analysis of cilia from WT and three TZ mutants, tctn1, cep290, and nphp4, shows a unique role of each TZ subunit in the regulation of ciliary composition, explaining the phenotypic diversity of different TZ mutants. Interestingly, we find that defects in the TZ impair the formation and biological activity of ciliary ectosomes. Collectively, our findings provide systematic insights into the regulation of ciliary composition by TZ proteins and reveal a link between the TZ and ciliary ectosomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gas permeation through graphdiyne-based nanoporous membranes

Nanoporous membranes based on two dimensional materials are predicted to provide highly selective gas transport in combination with extreme permeance. Here we investigate membranes made from multilayer graphdiyne, a graphene-like crystal with a larger unit cell. Despite being nearly a hundred of nanometers thick, the membranes allow fast, Knudsen-type permeation of light gases such as helium and hydrogen whereas heavy noble gases like xenon exhibit strongly suppressed flows. Using isotope and cryogenic temperature measurements, the seemingly conflicting characteristics are explained by a high density of straight-through holes (direct porosity of âˆ¼0.1%), in which heavy atoms are adsorbed on the walls, partially blocking Knudsen flows. Our work offers important insights into intricate transport mechanisms playing a role at nanoscale.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Graphene oxide bulk material reinforced by heterophase platelets with multiscale interface crosslinking

Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced GO possess robust mechanical, electrical and chemical properties. Their nanocomposites have been extensively explored for applications in diverse fields. However, due to the high flexibility and weak interlayer interactions of GO nanosheets, the flexural mechanical properties of GO-based composites, especially in bulk materials, are largely constrained, which hinders their performance in practical applications. Here, inspired by the amorphous/crystalline feature of the heterophase within nacreous platelets, we present a centimetre-sized, GO-based bulk material consisting of building blocks of GO and amorphous/crystalline leaf-like MnO2 hexagon nanosheets adhered together with polymer-based crosslinkers. These building blocks are stacked and hot-pressed with further crosslinking between the layers to form a GO/MnO2-based layered (GML) bulk material. The resultant GML bulk material exhibits a flexural strength of 231.2"‰MPa. Moreover, the material exhibits sufficient fracture toughness and strong impact resistance while being light in weight. Experimental and numerical analyses indicate that the ordered heterophase structure and synergetic crosslinking interactions across multiscale interfaces lead to the superior mechanical properties of the material. These results are expected to provide insights into the design of structural materials and potential applications of high-performance GO-based bulk materials in aerospace, biomedicine and electronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The expanding role of National Metrology Institutes in the quantum era

Emerging quantum technologies pose new measurement challenges, but also offer previously unknown measurement solutions. National metrology institutes are playing a leading role in this fast evolving world. Either Lord Kelvin, the inventor of the absolute temperature scale, or Peter Drucker, the man who invented modern business management, may have coined...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-assembly of tessellated tissue sheets by expansion and collision

Tissues do not exist in isolation-they interact with other tissues within and across organs. While cell-cell interactions have been intensely investigated, less is known about tissue-tissue interactions. Here, we studied collisions between monolayer tissues with different geometries, cell densities, and cell types. First, we determine rules for tissue shape changes during binary collisions and describe complex cell migration at tri-tissue boundaries. Next, we propose that genetically identical tissues displace each other based on pressure gradients, which are directly linked to gradients in cell density. We present a physical model of tissue interactions that allows us to estimate the bulk modulus of the tissues from collision dynamics. Finally, we introduce TissEllate, a design tool for self-assembling complex tessellations from arrays of many tissues, and we use cell sheet engineering techniques to transfer these composite tissues like cellular films. Overall, our work provides insight into the mechanics of tissue collisions, harnessing them to engineer tissue composites as designable living materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo correlation of serotonin transporter and 1B receptor availability in the human brain: a PET study

Synaptic serotonin levels in the brain are regulated by active transport into the bouton by the serotonin transporter, and by autoreceptors, such as the inhibitory serotonin (5-HT) 1B receptor which, when activated, decreases serotonin release. Animal studies have shown a regulatory link between the two proteins. Evidence of such coupling could translate to an untapped therapeutic potential in augmenting the effect of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors through pharmacological modulation of 5-HT1B receptors. Here we will for the first time in vivo examine the relationship between 5-HT1B receptors and serotonin transporters in the living human brain. Seventeen healthy individuals were examined with PET twice, using the radioligands [11C]AZ10419369 and [11C]MADAM for quantification of the 5-HT1B receptor and the 5-HT transporter, respectively. The binding potential was calculated for a set of brain regions, and the correlations between the binding estimates of the two radioligands were studied. [11C]AZ10419369 and [11C]MADAM binding was positively correlated in all examined brain regions. In most cortical regions the correlation was strong, e.g., frontal cortex, r(15)"‰="‰0.64, p"‰="‰0.01 and parietal cortex, r(15)"‰="‰0.8, p"‰="‰0.0002 while in most subcortical regions, negligible correlations was observed. Though the correlation estimates in cortex should be interpreted with caution due to poor signal to noise ratio of [11C]MADAM binding in these regions, it suggests a link between two key proteins involved in the regulation of synaptic serotonin levels. Our results indicate a need for further studies to address the functional importance of 5-HT1B receptors in treatment with drugs that inhibit serotonin reuptake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SNHG25 facilitates SNORA50C accumulation to stabilize HDAC1 in neuroblastoma cells

Increasing studies have pointed out that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) and their host genes (SNHGs) have multi-functional roles in cancer progression. Bioinformatics analysis revealed the importance of snoRNA host gene 25 (SNHG25) in neuroblastoma (NB). Hence, we further explored the function and molecular mechanism of SNHG25 in NB. Our study revealed that SNHG25 expression was upregulated in NB cells. Through loss-of-function assays, we discovered that silencing of SNHG25 suppressed NB cell proliferation, invasion, and migration. Moreover, we found that SNHG25 positively regulated snoRNA small nucleolar RNA, H/ACA box 50"‰C (SNORA50C) in NB cells, and SNORA50C depletion had the same function as SNHG25 silencing in NB cells. Moreover, we proved that SNHG25 recruited dyskerin pseudouridine synthase 1 (DKC1) to facilitate SNORA50C accumulation and associated small nucleolar ribonucleoprotein (snoRNP) assembly. In addition, it was manifested that SNHG25 relied on SNORA50C to inhibit ubiquitination of histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1), thereby elevating HDAC1 expression in NB cells. Further, HDAC1 was proven to be a tumor-facilitator in NB, and SNORA50C contributed to NB cell growth and migration through the HDAC1-mediated pathway. In vivo xenograft experiments further supported that SNHG25 promoted NB progression through SNORA50C/HDAC1 pathway. Our study might provide a novel sight for NB treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Light People: Professor Xianfeng Chen spoke about integrated photonics

In 1969, Stewart E. Miller published "Integrated optics: an introduction", which outlined a proposal for a miniature form of laser beam circuitry, marking the first research paper about what is now known as integrated photonics. Now half a century has passed, integrated photonics grew robustly from integrating a limited number of devices and functions towards versatile and industrialized photonic integrated circuits. In this interview, Light: Science & Applications invited Prof. Xianfeng Chen [see the "Short Bio" section] to share his insight about the past, present and future of integrated photonics.
ENGINEERING

