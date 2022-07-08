ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police release photo of suspect in south Dallas murder

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago
Deandre Hamilton Photo credit Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are releasing a photo of a male suspect they've been looking for since April 4th when a 17-year-old was found shot to death in a car at a South Dallas apartment complex on Keeler near Highway 175.

Police have been looking for the suspected gunman Deandre Hamilton but with no luck so far. Now, they've released a photo of Hamilton, hoping someone will recognize him and call in a tip.

Comments / 6

change for life
1d ago

I hate to say it but he or she know right from wrong because our CREATOR give every individual common sense for instance an individual won't walk out in front or into on coming traffic now am I wrong.

fox4news.com

1 killed in shooting at Oak Cliff convenience store

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed at a Dallas convenience store overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Time Saver Food Mart in southeast Oak Cliff near South Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said the victim and another man were inside the store when...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man shot, injured outside his Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a Fort Worth man was shot after reportedly hearing two people in his back yard Sunday night.At approximately 11:14 p.m. July 10, police were sent to the intersection of Val Verde and Columbus Trail in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a single gunshot wound to his ankle.Police said the victim lives in the 7800 block of Val Verde Trail and heard two people in his back yard. When the victim went outside to confront the two suspects, they fled on foot and the victim gave chase -- resulting in one suspect shooting and striking him.The victim was shortly taken to Harris Hospital in good condition and there are currently no suspects in custody, police said.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas homicide detectives searching for teenage suspect in fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Curdarrius Chapple, 18, on July 10. He was found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue suffering from several gunshot wounds. Chapple later died at the hospital. Police said they're looking for a suspect who's also 18-years-old. He allegedly walked into the business where Chapple was and shot him several times.  The motives and circumstances surrounding the offense are still under investigation.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Homicide Detective Andre Isom at 214-671-3701 or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man, 18, Fatally Shot While in Line at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man Sunday night as he stood in line at a convenience store. Police said they were called to a shooting at the Time Saver convenience store on the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue at about 11:13 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
#Dallas Police#South Dallas#Murder#Newsradio#Violent Crime#Keeler
dpdbeat.com

Homicide in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Ave

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 11:13 p.m., Dallas Police Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue for a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Curdarrius Chapple, an 18-year-old male, in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the complainant to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting in south Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police responded to a shooting at S. Polk Street and W. Keist Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m on July 8.Police said when they arrived to the location, they found a victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the suspect, police said. This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Livestream Turns Fatal When Texas Teen Shoots Friend, Police Say

A Texas 16-year-old shot her friend dead on a livestream while showing off two handguns this week, police said. Authorities identified the victim as Princess Omobogie, 18, who they say was filming the livestream when she was shot. She died in a local hospital two days after the Tuesday video. The 16-year-old, who has not been named due to her age, is being charged with delinquent conduct/manslaughter, Garland police said. She is currently pending trial at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. Investigators are said to be reviewing the video of the incident.
GARLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

4-year-old dies after multiple dog bites

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog. Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog. The child was taken to a...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

4-year-old Texas girl dead after being attacked by dog, police say

DALLAS — A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by a dog in southern Dallas on Saturday, police said. Police said they responded to the reported attack around 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near the intersection of Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road.
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Four Members of an Irving Family are Dead After a Car-Train Collision in Mexico

WFAA 8 News is reporting a car-train collision in Mexico claimed the lives of four family members from Irving. Chris Ahuyon, an Irving car mechanic, is married to Mercedes Borquez Ahuyon. They have four children. On the morning of June 26, Mercedes was on vacation with the kids and her mother Sofia Borquez in Chihuahua, Mexico. It was a trip they'd made many times before.
IRVING, TX
Dallas, TX
