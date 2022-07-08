Police release photo of suspect in south Dallas murder

Deandre Hamilton Photo credit Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are releasing a photo of a male suspect they've been looking for since April 4th when a 17-year-old was found shot to death in a car at a South Dallas apartment complex on Keeler near Highway 175.

Police have been looking for the suspected gunman Deandre Hamilton but with no luck so far. Now, they've released a photo of Hamilton, hoping someone will recognize him and call in a tip.

