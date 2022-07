Photo credit GettyImages

The Southlake couple who died in a murder-suicide this week have now been identified.

On Tuesday, officials say Ann and William Waltrip were found shot to death at their home on Regency Crossing near the Timarron Country Club.

Investigators have determined that William Waltrip killed his wife and then committed suicide. Police have not said why he did it.

