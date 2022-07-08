ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mayor Garcetti and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announce $50 million in funding for LAX

lamayor.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti today was joined by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) leadership to announce $50 million in funding for LAX from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will be used to modernize its terminal roadway....

www.lamayor.org

Comments / 6

elonboughtevidence
3d ago

tasks for the small town mayor... unscrew up seaports, unscrew up airports and flights being cancelled, unscrew up rail ports in LA, unscrew up roads in southern CA. WHY DO I HAVE TO MAKE A LIST FOR YOU?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

How much power does LA’s next mayor have to solve homelessness?

With more than 41,000 people estimated to be experiencing homelessness in the City of LA by last count, it’s no surprise that the two mayoral candidates who will face each other in November, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, talk a lot about their different approaches to solving the crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. Board Of Supervisors To Vote On Motion For Power To Remove Sheriff

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a motion Tuesday that would give the board the power to remove the L.A. County Sheriff. The motion, introduced by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Hilda L. Solis is aimed to “establish meaningful checks and balances,” stating that the check on the County Sheriff is “long overdue,” according to County documents.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
indybay.org

Juneteenth is an official paid holiday in California’s largest City

TRANSMITTED FOR CONSIDERATION. SEE ATTACHED. WHEREAS, on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the. Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas finally received the news that they were free from bondage; and. WHEREAS, “Juneteenth,” a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Grand Jury explores ways to protect OC from Michelle Steel.

Let me begin with the important message: The Orange County Grand Jury has been busily devising policy suggestions to protect the people and our land from Michelle Steel and politicians like her. But the best thing YOU AND I can do is to STOP VOTING FOR CORRUPT POLITICIANS LIKE MICHELLE STEEL.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Election officials say Gascón recall campaign delivers 715,833 signatures

County election officials said Saturday that 715,833 signatures were submitted in the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said his office has completed the first step in the review of the petitions submitted Wednesday, and is now working on the review and verification of the signatures, which must be completed no later than August 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Maxine Waters
citywatchla.com

Kevin de León and Hilda Solis Strike Back

Do you trust LA County’s Metro where transit-related crime is on the rise and ridership is dwindling despite soaring gas prices?. Do you trust people who are partisans of road diets and bicycle lanes and embedded in Council Districts, Metro and LADOT and who, in their professional capacity, refuse to take the concerns of the majority of stakeholders under consideration?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Los Angeles City Council#Economy#U S Transportation#The Central Terminal Area#Airport Terminal#Americans
WEHOville.com

Who West Hollywood voted for in the June primary

The county has released a breakdown of votes in the June 2022 primary divided by city. 10,234 ballots were cast out of 27,189 registered voters in West Hollywood. Residents rallied by WeHo Councilmember Lindsey Horvath in her race for County Supervisor, while Sheriff Alex Villanueva came in third place in his race to be re-elected. Full results are below:
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Rent Stabilization Commission Recommends 8% Rent Increase Cap

On July 6, the Beverly Hills Rent Stabilization Commission grappled with whether to recommend changes to the maximum allowable rent increase allowed under the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Citing the historic levels of inflation, commissioners agreed to recommend that the City Council place an 8% cap on rent increases. The meeting represented the city’s ongoing efforts to equitably address the rising cost of living while allowing property owners to realize a profit on their investments.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Seeks Order Directing Sheriff to Cooperate in Gang Probe

LA County lawyers have filed legal action demanding that the sheriff cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General's ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. The filing came Thursday, the same day a LA County Board of Supervisors proposal to give them the power to remove an elected sheriff...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy