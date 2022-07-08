ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg man pleads guilty in serial purse-snatching case

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 3 days ago

Back in early February, WGIL reported a serial purse-snatcher wanted by police. The male suspect, 26-year-old Mark Bell of Galesburg stole a female customer’s purse out of their...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Police: Convicted felon shot victim at convenience store

A 20-year-old Blue Grass man is behind bars after police allege he shot another man at a convenience store in Davenport. Marcos Magdaleno faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say. Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police say a 20-year-old man was dropped off...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police investigate shooting; deceased man found early Sunday

A man with a fatal gunshot wound was found early Sunday in Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. Police were dispatched shortly before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a deceased 39-year-old man in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue, according to a news release. The man’s identity has not been released.
KWQC

Man found dead in Rock Island after shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning. According to Rock Island Police, officers responded at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man dead. Police say an unidentified suspect shot the man.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect assisted in May shooting

A 19-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she assisted in a shooting in May. Trayounce McGowan faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and control of a firearm by a felon, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
ourquadcities.com

Davenport woman gets probation for hospital ER shooting incident

A 21-year-old Davenport woman has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to serve probation in connection with a March 9 shooting at a Davenport hospital. G’Sani Natrice Bogan, who will turn 22 on Tuesday, was arrested after gunfire at Genesis Medical Center – West Campus, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

19-year-old sentenced to 10 years for Methamphetamine and Gun charges

19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday, July 7th, to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing for the two charges. Other charges, including armed violence, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, were dismissed. According to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin, law enforcement received a tip on May 11th regarding Wall traveling from Galesburg to Monmouth while in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded weapon. Police attempted to stop Wall’s vehicle in Knox County, but she evaded, leading to a high-speed chase on US 34. During the pursuit, Wall wrecked her vehicle and fled through a cornfield where she was seen tossing a handgun and other bags. Wall was eventually arrested. Police recovered a 9mm handgun, 6 rounds of ammunition, and nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine. She was on probation at the time for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine in Henry and Rock Island counties. Wall’s ten-year and four-year sentences will run concurrently.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois teen given 10 years for meth and gun charges

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — 19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing...
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Guilty Plea#Sentencing#Associate Circuit Court#State
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County man arrested for filing a false police report

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man has been charged with a felony for filing a false police report Thursday. According to a LaSalle County press release, the Lasalle and Marshall County Sheriff’s offices arrested 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson for filing a false police report and other traffic-related charges.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. NICOLE GASPER, 39, 5’3”, 170 pounds, red hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Intoxicated Galesburg man arrested after found laying in the roadway

Around 9:45pm on Tuesday, July 5th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Whitesboro Street for a report of a male subject laying down in the roadway near the railroad crossing. Police made contact with an aggressive and intoxicated 46-year-old Charles Blake of Galesburg. According to police reports, Blake told officers he broke no law and that he did not need to speak to the police. When officers informed Blake he was under arrest for Public Intoxication, he became more agitated and attempted to push away from officers. He was taken into custody and police were forced to threaten him with pepper spray if he didn’t enter a squad car. An officer suffered a laceration to the hand when trying to detain Blake. Blake was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Public Intoxication and Felony charges for Resisting a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
starvedrock.media

Princeton Man Brought in on Warrants

Failing to show up for a court date has bought a Princeton man some trouble. On Tuesday night, Bureau County Sheriff's deputies picked up 36-year-old Aaron Hubbard at the Princeton Bible Church for failing to answer to charges running from Violating an Order of Protection, to DUI, to Failing to Reduce Speed.
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about shooting victim who sought treatment Thursday

Few details were available Thursday night about a man who was shot in Davenport. Shortly before 5 p.m., Davenport Police responded to Genesis Medical Center – West Campus – for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been transported there by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from Davenport Police.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Landlord faces fraud charge in COVID-19 assistance scheme

A 49-year-old Davenport landlord faces a felony charge after the Iowa Finance Authority says she falsified information and illegally received more than $12,000 in COVID-19-related rental assistance funds. Carrie Ann Kephart faces a charge of first-degree fraud, court records say. The COVID-19 rental assistance program. The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA)...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy