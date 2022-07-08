Galesburg man pleads guilty in serial purse-snatching case

19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday, July 7th, to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing for the two charges. Other charges, including armed violence, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, were dismissed. According to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin, law enforcement received a tip on May 11th regarding Wall traveling from Galesburg to Monmouth while in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded weapon. Police attempted to stop Wall’s vehicle in Knox County, but she evaded, leading to a high-speed chase on US 34. During the pursuit, Wall wrecked her vehicle and fled through a cornfield where she was seen tossing a handgun and other bags. Wall was eventually arrested. Police recovered a 9mm handgun, 6 rounds of ammunition, and nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine. She was on probation at the time for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine in Henry and Rock Island counties. Wall’s ten-year and four-year sentences will run concurrently.

