Alabama State

Shelton State and PARA Team Up To Host Youth Night Of Fun

By Dre Day
 3 days ago
Youth in West Alabama have the opportunity to enjoy a free night of fun this summer with Shelton State Community College, and PARA. PARA has teamed up with Shelton State Community College to offer West Alabama youth something special during the summer. The event is called Friday Night Live....

Hueytown High School Cheerleaders Receive Top Honors At Invitation Only UCA Masters Camp At University Of Alabama

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Recently, The Hueytown High...
HUEYTOWN, AL
Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
Stillman College recognizes longest living alumnus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College recognized a retired West Alabama Educator this week. One of the best compliments you can make about a teacher is that they took knowledge and shared it with those who needed it. Stillman credited Lucille Hardrick for doing that a thousand times over. “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
State’s 17th annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday July 15-17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 17, 2022, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s 4% sales or use tax. Municipalities within Cullman County that level sales tax will also waive those taxes for the holiday.   Resident Kristie Cordes said she has two grandkids who will be going to school this fall: Zoii Cordes (second grade) and Aayliah Tucker (kindergarten). She said the tax holiday will help not only her and her...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Softball Gets Transfer from Michigan

Alabama softball gets another commitment for Team 27 as Michigan's LHP/UT Lauren Esman has decided to use her final two years of eligibility with the Crimson Tide. Esman started 80 games and played over 100 with Michigan, coming in as a .277 hitter with 34 total RBIs and five homeruns in her three year career so far. She also has a few accomplishments before and during her time with the Wolverines, including being named the Michigan Gatorade player of the year in 2019, Michigan Miss Softball in 2019 and two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2021 and 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
You Could Eat this Simple and Southern Alabama Food Every Day

When you open the bag, the southern goodness hits you. I don’t want to hear about the calories at all. Save that for your mama. I am “all in” for this southern delight. With each bite, you can taste the history of Alabama. The crunch brings you back to 1923. Delightful tastes with a southern flair. What am I talking about? Just my favorite local food I could snack on every day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday begins July 15

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Friday, July 15th you can purchase select back-to-school items tax-free. This is Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday. Alabama’s sales tax holiday gives you the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax. However, local sales tax may apply.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Men’s Basketball Announces Player Numbers for Next Season

The University of Alabama men’s basketball team has updated its online roster, as well as releasing the jersey numbers that the players will wear for the 2022-23 season. Three of the five players returning to the team this year have made number changes. Jahvon Quinerly, who decided to return for his senior season after tearing his ACL in the team’s final game against Notre Dame, has changed his number from No. 13 to No. 5. Jaden Shackelford held No. 5 last season, but his departure to the NBA allows Quinerly to don the number.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Visit these Alabama Cities for the Perfect Staycation

Adventure is calling my name. Here enters the thought of a Staycation! There are so many great places in Alabama that you can escape for the weekend. Enjoy a long weekend and decompress. In Tuscaloosa, you can check out Hotel Indigo. It’s super cute and swanky. For me, it’s the...
ALABAMA STATE
Opening Ceremony for The World Games was electric [PHOTOS]

Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
In-State Five-Star Peter Woods Chooses Clemson Over Tide

In-state five-star Peter Woods, who announced his commitment date earlier in the week, chose the Clemson Tigers over the Crimson Tide on Friday evening. The 6-foot-3, 270 lb. defensive lineman from Thompson High School in Alabaster is the second five-star from the state of Alabama to choose the Tigers this cycle.
ALABASTER, AL
