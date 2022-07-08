ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Shelton State and PARA Team Up To Host Youth Night Of Fun

By Dre Day
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Youth in West Alabama have the opportunity to enjoy a free night of fun this summer with Shelton State Community College, and PARA. PARA has teamed up with Shelton State Community College to offer West Alabama youth something special during the summer. The event is called Friday Night Live....

wtug.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown High School Cheerleaders Receive Top Honors At Invitation Only UCA Masters Camp At University Of Alabama

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Recently, The Hueytown High...
HUEYTOWN, AL
92.9 WTUG

Stillman College Keeps Local Standout Baseball Player

TUSCALOOSA-- Tuscaloosa County High School standout Jon Hayden Raper officially signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Stillman College. Raper made the commitment official on July 6 in front of many friends and family who were in attendance to support the young man's decision to continue his baseball career.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
wbrc.com

Stillman College recognizes longest living alumnus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College recognized a retired West Alabama Educator this week. One of the best compliments you can make about a teacher is that they took knowledge and shared it with those who needed it. Stillman credited Lucille Hardrick for doing that a thousand times over. “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

State’s 17th annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday July 15-17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 17, 2022, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s 4% sales or use tax. Municipalities within Cullman County that level sales tax will also waive those taxes for the holiday.   Resident Kristie Cordes said she has two grandkids who will be going to school this fall: Zoii Cordes (second grade) and Aayliah Tucker (kindergarten). She said the tax holiday will help not only her and her...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Program#Para
92.9 WTUG

Black Belt Hiring Event Coming To West Alabama

The City of Livingston and the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a hiring event on July 14th. According to a press release from West Alabama Works!, the hiring event will have a variety of jobs available from entry-level to upper-level positions. Job candidates will be able to learn about openings in multiple career areas like food service, construction, manufacturing, and more.
LIVINGSTON, AL
Nick 97.5

You Could Eat this Simple and Southern Alabama Food Every Day

When you open the bag, the southern goodness hits you. I don’t want to hear about the calories at all. Save that for your mama. I am “all in” for this southern delight. With each bite, you can taste the history of Alabama. The crunch brings you back to 1923. Delightful tastes with a southern flair. What am I talking about? Just my favorite local food I could snack on every day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Alabama’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday begins July 15

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Friday, July 15th you can purchase select back-to-school items tax-free. This is Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday. Alabama’s sales tax holiday gives you the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax. However, local sales tax may apply.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Visit these Alabama Cities for the Perfect Staycation

Adventure is calling my name. Here enters the thought of a Staycation! There are so many great places in Alabama that you can escape for the weekend. Enjoy a long weekend and decompress. In Tuscaloosa, you can check out Hotel Indigo. It’s super cute and swanky. For me, it’s the...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Bham Now

Opening Ceremony for The World Games was electric [PHOTOS]

Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County ready for national attention

The opportunity is ripe for the picking in Shelby County over the next two weeks. A typical Southern term typically reserved for peaches, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries, this summer, it has a slightly different meaning. With The World Games starting this week, thousands of worldwide visitors will make their way...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Black Excellence: Highlighting Dr. Liza Nicholson

It doesn't have to be Black History Month for us to recognize great individuals in Alabama. Dr. Liza Nicholson is simply Black Excellence. Liza is the Founder and Creator of All Rize, a not-for-profit and digital platform for promoting positive news and experiences through empowering resources on health, travel, and education. The platform allows for motivating articles and stories from the community that highlights positive resources that inspire and uplift. All Rize will also be providing scholarships in 2022 to first-generation college students who reside in the state of Alabama. Liza is also one of the founding board of directors and youth mentor for the Younger Women’s Task Force of Tuscaloosa, a not-for-profit affiliate organization focused on empowering women and girls, advocating for social justice, and promoting gender equality.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy