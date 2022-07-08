ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

NexGen Silica sues county over new ordinance

STE. GENEVIEVE – The company that wants to mine silica sand in central Ste....

Chester Fire Department and Public Safety Committee

CHESTER – The Chester Fire Department and Public Safety Committee will meet 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Chester municipal building, 1330 Swanwick Street in Chester. THE FIRE DEPARTMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE OF THE CITY OF CHESTER, ILLINOIS, WILL MEET ON TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022, AT 10:00 A.M. IN THE CHESTER MUNICIPAL BUILDING, 1330 SWANWICK STREET, CHESTER, ILLINOIS. AGENDA IS AS FOLLOWS:
July 12, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is July 12th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
2022 Ste. Genevieve County Fair Success!

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The 2022 Ste. Genevieve County Fair went very well. Fair favorites such as the Demo Derby and the Truck Pull were well attended. For the Demo Derby, the stands were full, with the crowd flowing out of the arena seating and onto the hillside in both directions. Many spectators, with no seat, were left standing, but this did not seem to affect their enjoyment of the Demo Derby.
Spire criticized for destroying documents about controversial St. Louis pipeline

ST. LOUIS — Spire is facing more scrutiny over its controversial natural gas pipeline after the utility destroyed documents related to the project’s bidding process. The move drew fresh criticism from Missouri utility regulators, who also said Spire's process to procure fuel lacked transparency, and that the St. Louis-based utility did not select the cheapest option when it chose to buy from its own affiliate. The Spire STL Pipeline has been ensnared in legal trouble for the past year after failing to properly demonstrate it was needed.
Demonstrators briefly shut down I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64. The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.
New Save A Lot opens in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo.– Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of a new Perryville store on 609 N. Kingshighway St. Local store operators Kenneth Wakefield and Brad Juliette are proud to give customers access to an upgraded look and feel while enjoying promotions on fresh cut meat, produce and more during the store’s grand opening on July 15.
625 County Road 607, Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, MO, 63755

This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
JC jail body scanner finds contraband while processing inmate

(Hillsboro) Two weeks ago, an inmate was being checked into the Jefferson County Jail, and during the process, the body scanner found two make-shift weapons. Sheriff Dave Marshak says this is just another example of the body scanner doing its job to keep the fellow inmates and staff safe. Charges...
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases weekly reports

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its reports for the week ending July 8th. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 1. Animal Control: 21. Assault: 2. Assist...
Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
Missouri Department of Conservation hiring agents to protect and conserve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is tasked with protecting Mother Nature and right now it is facing staffing shortages like many other industries. “Right now we are actively seeking conservation agents,” said Dan Zarlanga, spokesperson for MDC. “We have a number of openings throughout the...
How gas prices have changed in St. Louis in the last week

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
Girls put their cookie selling skills to good use in their own lemonade stand

PERRYVILLE – A Perryville troop raised money through hosting their very own lemonade stand, putting their Girl Scout Cookie Business skills to use!. Troop 72067 earned their Business Owner Badge and opened their own Lemonade Stand!. These girls planned their booth, made their shopping lists, price compared their choices...
