Mental Health

NJ Launches New Tool in Battle Against Substance Use Disorders

By David Matthau
 3 days ago
If you're struggling with a substance use disorder, knowing where to find the proper help can be overwhelming. New Jersey is here to help. The state has launched a free, online tool aimed at giving people information about addiction treatment programs throughout the state. ATLAS can help. Known as...

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

