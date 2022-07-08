ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount County Sheriff's Office: Truck with timber through windshield leaves crash

By Brittany Coggins
WTVC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlount County, Tenn. (WZTV) — Surveillance footage shared by the Blount County Sheriff's Office shows a tan Ford F-350 driving away from a crash with a piece of lumber...

newschannel9.com

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Suspect arrested after assault in West Knoxville bar parking lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 28-year-old Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing aggravated assault and robbery charges stemming from an incident earlier this month in the parking lot of a West Knoxville sports bar, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The suspect, identified as Daquan Markese Wright...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland issued a release to WVLT News, which said that around 7 a.m. officers responded to a home on Mossy Oaks Lane to investigate a self-inflicted gunshot. Officers arrived on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD warns people about rise in car thefts from quarries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department decided not to do extra patrols at nearby quarries, but officials wanted to remind people to stay vigilant with their possessions while visiting them. Some people at local quarries heard about the car thefts and took extra precautions while out there. “It is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

MCSO, TBI investigating after woman’s body found

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson says that a female body was discovered Thursday at a residence on Shady Grove Road in the Lancing community of Morgan County. Johnson said the manner of death is not known, but that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI are investigating.
LANCING, TN
bbbtv12.com

Rockwood Police investigating motorcycle crash after it fled from HPD Thursday evening

Gateway Avenue at Strang Street in Rockwood was partially blocked off due to a motorcycle versus car accident on Thursday evening during a heavy rain shower. The accident happened just before 7:00 and according to sources a male and female on the motorcycle fled from Harriman police, then Rockwood police noticed the cycle traveling into town, attempted to pull it over when it sideswiped another vehicle at Strang Street and crashed. Both the male and female were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries and face numerous charges. It’s unknown if the cycle contacted either one of the Rockwood or Harriman police cars as The THP was sent to assist in the investigation. We reached out to RPD today and they said the report hasn’t been approved by the State and sent back to them for release at this time.
ROCKWOOD, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. sheriff: Man hospitalized following Rocky Hill shooting

Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors. Those wanting to donate can drop items off at the Morning Pointe location at 9649 Westland Drive. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. The individuals are scheduled to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley Fire Department tanker dropped off the shoulder of a roadway and overturned Friday afternoon, according to a social media post online. At approximately 12:03 p.m., Tanker 81 was returning to the fire station after responding to multiple incidents. It dropped off the...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Body found in Morgan County: TBI, Sheriff investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found Thursday inside a house in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road in Lancing according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and TBI are investigating what lead to the death of the woman. She has been identified as 50-year-old Julia Manning.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located

Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC. Multiple agencies responded to the single-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The individuals are scheduled to appear in Blount County General...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Boating crash leaves two injured on Tellico Lake

KNOXVILLE, TN. — Our affiliate WATE reports that two individuals are now injured after two water crafts crashed into each other at Tellico Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. The collision occurred near Clubhouse Point. After emergency services arrived both people were transported to the UT Medical...
KNOXVILLE, TN

