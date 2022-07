Meteorites hit New Zealand three or four times a year, but the fireball that shot across the sky above Cook Strait last week was unusual. It had the explosive power of 1,800 tonnes of TNT and was captured from space by US satellites. It set off a sonic boom heard throughout the southern parts of the North Island. Witnesses described a “giant bright orange fireball” and a flash that left a “trail of smoke that hung around for a few minutes”. The fireball was most likely caused by a small meteor, up to a few metres in diameter, traversing Earth’s atmosphere....

