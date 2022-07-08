ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Here comes the Ste. Genevieve County Fair

suntimesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTE. GENEVIEVE – Here is a general overview of the events during the Ste....

suntimesnews.com

suntimesnews.com

Order Oberle Project Pioneer books now

STE. GENEVIEVE – Project Pioneer is accepting orders now for the Oberle book which will be available at Jour de Fete on Saturday, August 13, at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center where the family will meet. Price is expected to be about $30 for the book, barring a...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
County
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Government
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
point2homes.com

625 County Road 607, Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, MO, 63755

This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

New Save A Lot opens in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo.– Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of a new Perryville store on 609 N. Kingshighway St. Local store operators Kenneth Wakefield and Brad Juliette are proud to give customers access to an upgraded look and feel while enjoying promotions on fresh cut meat, produce and more during the store’s grand opening on July 15.
PERRYVILLE, MO
#County Fairs#Ste
KOMU

Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
FARMINGTON, MO
939theeagle.com

Wiemann: property tax relief should be included in Missouri special session call

The Missouri House’s number two Republican says a shortage of new vehicles has led to a more than 20 percent increase in assessments for used vehicles. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) is urging GOP Governor Parson to include property tax relief in his special session call. Wiemann says state lawmakers passed a county assessor’s bill a decade ago, and could have never expected this.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases weekly reports

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its reports for the week ending July 8th. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 1. Animal Control: 21. Assault: 2. Assist...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Granite City School District Distances Itself from Student-Teacher Affair Memoir

The superintendent of Granite City schools responded on Friday to an online memoir written by a former high school teacher detailing an affair he had with one of his students. Andrew Crider, who taught English and journalism, resigned from Granite City High School in 2018 after the administration became aware that he was having an affair with an 18-year-old student.
GRANITE CITY, IL
News Break
Politics
suntimesnews.com

Chester Fire Department and Public Safety Committee

CHESTER – The Chester Fire Department and Public Safety Committee will meet 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Chester municipal building, 1330 Swanwick Street in Chester. THE FIRE DEPARTMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE OF THE CITY OF CHESTER, ILLINOIS, WILL MEET ON TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022, AT 10:00 A.M. IN THE CHESTER MUNICIPAL BUILDING, 1330 SWANWICK STREET, CHESTER, ILLINOIS. AGENDA IS AS FOLLOWS:
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Illinois State Fair now hiring seasonal employees

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is seeking individuals for seasonal employment at the Illinois State Fair. Temporary employees are needed for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security. Temporary employee pay is $14/hour. Applications must be made online and...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Demonstrators briefly shut down I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64. The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

More than 50 public comments help Highway 47 approval

Improvements totaling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair received final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Highway 47 safety and capacity improvements, which are expected to start construction in 2026, are part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
WASHINGTON, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri ARPA website adds grant funding information, application dates

This story has been updated. Following the approval of the state budget, a Missouri government website detailing how the state is spending COVID-19 relief funds now provides additional information about available funding and application deadlines for 25 grant programs. The funds come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act,...
MISSOURI STATE
nextstl.com

July 12, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is July 12th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

