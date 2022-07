LANSING, Mich. - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 5678, eliminating the service fee associated with having a veteran designated license plate. “Today, I am proud to sign bipartisan bills that will lower costs, support our veterans, and help small businesses,” said Governor Whitmer. “These commonsense bills tackle a range of critical issues from offset prices offered by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and workplace health protections to special vehicle registration for veterans and general property taxes. They are a testament to what we can do when we collaborate on the kitchen-table issues. I will work with anyone to grow our economy, lower costs, and put more money in people’s pockets. Let’s keep getting it done.”

